Four days of aquarium events; a reminder, HFFC and a drive-through

Norwalk dog license renewals are due in June

New Norwalk dog licenses must be obtained in June for previously licensed dogs, currently unlicensed dogs, and new dogs over six months of age according to a press release. The new licenses will be valid July 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Connecticut state law requires the licensing.

The cost is:

Neutered or spayed $8

Unneutered or unspayed $19

Beginning in July, $1 is added to the fee each month.

If a license has expired, a current rabies certificate signed by a veterinarian is required. For new or previously unlicensed dogs, a neutering or spaying certificate is also required.

Renewal notices will be mailed to currently registered dog owners. Last year, the city issued nearly 2,700 licenses.

All local rabies clinics including the annual Norwalk Animal Control Shelter clinic on June 7 have been cancelled by the state due to the COVID-19 health emergency. The Norwalk Animal Control Shelter is currently closed and is not presently issuing dog licenses.

Freethinkers to host Dr. Abby Hafer

Dr. Abby Hafer will speak on “What today’s fighters against fake news can learn from Darwin’s apostles” at the annual meeting of Humanists and Free Thinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) to be held online at 6:30 p.m. Monday June 8, according to a press release.

Darwin and his followers gained acceptance of evolutionary theory from U.S. and British scientists along with the general British population but left much of the U.S. general public unconvinced. Dr. Hafer’s presentation will describe how Darwin’s methods can be used to counter claims of “fake news” levelled at today’s science.

A teacher of human anatomy and physiology at Curry College, Dr. Hafer authored the books The Not-So-Intelligent Designer and Darwin’s Apostles. She is also the co-author of Massachusetts Bill H.471 requiring all public school science teaching to be based on peer-reviewed science.

Registration for the meeting is at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMrcOirpzIqGtLw8YNvGnXdIPxC2e2liFeX

Information about HFFC is at http://hffcct.org

Drive-through at the Senior Center

A “Drive Thru Necessities Drive” for Norwalk’s elderly and disabled communities affected by COVID-19 will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday June 14 at the Norwalk Senior Center, 11 Allen Road according to a press release. Items most needed are hand soap, dish soap, body soap, toothpaste, shampoo, “Depends,” toilet paper, laundry detergent, multi-surface cleaner, paper towels, garbage bags, tissues, deodorant and dish sponges.

The Drive is sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 50437 & The Senior Umbrella.

A gala and a book reading today, then stuff over the weekend

The Maritime Aquarium will expand the June 8th World Oceans Day to “World Oceans Weekend,” with four days of virtual events, Friday June 5 through Monday June 8, according to a press release.

Scheduled events:

Friday June 5 at 6 p.m. “Changing Tides: A Virtual Gala for World Oceans Day and a New World” with Fabien Cousteau. Founder of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center, Cousteau is an a quanaut, oceanographic explorer, environmental advocate, and is the first grandson of Jacques-Yves Cousteau. The Virtual Gala will also include musical performances and other features. Space is limited, and advance registration is required at https://maritimeaquarium.org/virtualgala

Friday June 5 at 7:30 p.m. " Man Fish." Long-time Aquarium fan, member, and trustee Melissa Joan Hart will read the children's book Man Fish on the Aquarium's Facebook page. After the 7:30 premiere, the video will remain on the page for repeat viewing.

“ Long-time Aquarium fan, member, and trustee Melissa Joan Hart will read the children’s book Man Fish on the Aquarium’s Facebook page. After the 7:30 premiere, the video will remain on the page for repeat viewing. Saturday June 6 at 6 p.m. Greg MacGillivray . Aquarium President/CEO Jason Patlis will host a Q & A with Oscar-nominated director and IMAX pioneer Greg MacGillivray, interspersed with footage from the giant screen classic Humpback Whales and other films that have been featured at the Aquarium’s IMAX theater. Available via YouTube Live.

Aquarium President/CEO Jason Patlis will host a Q & A with Oscar-nominated director and IMAX pioneer Greg MacGillivray, interspersed with footage from the giant screen classic Humpback Whales and other films that have been featured at the Aquarium’s IMAX theater. Available via YouTube Live. Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m. “Ocean Meditation with Jimmy Gonzalez.” Local energy healer Jimmy Gonzalez will help participants unwind as they view scenes of the ocean’s many wonders. Available on the Aquarium’s Facebook page.

Local energy healer Jimmy Gonzalez will help participants unwind as they view scenes of the ocean’s many wonders. Available on the Aquarium’s Facebook page. Monday, June 8 at 5 p.m. “Sound and Sea: When the Orchestra Meets the Ocean.” Norwalk Symphony musicians will perform Aquarium by Camille Saint-Saens, accompanied by sharks, sea turtles and more of the Aquarium’s most captivating animals. With an introduction by Melissa Joan Hart, the program will also include discussion on the history of aquariums, and will explore how all aspects of human society – including music – are connected to the oceans. Advanced registration is required at https://maritimeaquarium.org/world-oceans-weekend

Additional at-home experiences: