Fourth Norwalker loses life to COVID-19 as virus spreads

Updated, 10:06 p.m.: Quote from Norwalk Director of Health Deanna D’Amore.

NORWALK, Conn. — Another Norwalk resident has died due to COVID-19. Norwalk now has more positive test results than any other city in Connecticut.

Mayor Harry Rilling announced the death in his evening update.

“I am sad to report the death of another resident due to COVID-19. This is someone who by all accounts, if not for this pandemic, would still be alive today. I offer my heartfelt condolences to their family and friends,” Rilling said in the release. “We know this virus is highly contagious and is spreading across our community. It is infecting people of all ages and backgrounds. This virus does not discriminate with who it infects. Parents must do more to stop their children from congregating with friends. Stores have to enforce physical distancing guidelines. Food establishments need to be mindful of groups when providing delivery and takeout orders. We cannot defeat this virus if we all do not take our actions and behaviors seriously.”

No other details were available. It’s the fourth Norwalk death due to the coronavirus.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s evening update reports that there have been six additional deaths in Connecticut. The total statewide is 33, with 20 in Fairfield County.

“Since yesterday, there are 34 new positive cases in Norwalk, bringing the total positive reported cases in Norwalk to 139,” Rilling’s update reported.

The state issues detailed information daily. On Friday, it became apparent that Norwalk has the most positive test results:

Norwalk: 105

Danbury: 85

Stamford: 76

Saturday’s information still has Norwalk on top, and shows that Danbury has had an intense increase:

Norwalk: 139

Danbury: 123

Stamford: 86

Norwalk Director of Health Deanne D’Amore said:

“Because we are part of the New York metropolitan area, COVID-19 cases in Fairfield County are the highest in Connecticut. At this point, I can only theorize reasons why our number of positive cases is higher.

“Some questions to consider include – have more Norwalk residents been tested? Does the fact that we have stores that serve residents of many surrounding towns impact our case count? Is our high population density impacting the transmission? What about our three train stations?

“Regardless of why, the point we all must remember is COVID-19 is here and community spread is happening. We are keeping a close eye on the data and continue to identify positive cases and their close contacts, communicate important information with the public, conduct outreach to our partner organizations and businesses, and implement physical distancing measures. We know it will take some time before we see the rate of new cases decrease, but we will be successful if we all take this pandemic seriously and use personal protective measures and continue to implement physical distancing measures.”

Westport is listed as having 101 positive test results, as of noon Saturday.

Lamont has said that the test results reflect only the testing down by the State lab. The State installed a mobile hospital in Danbury late this week.

“Since yesterday’s update, an additional 233 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,524,” Lamont’s evening update said. “To date, more than 10,200 tests have been conducted in Connecticut among both state and private laboratories. Approximately 205 people have been hospitalized.”