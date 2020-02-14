Free disease testing on Valentine’s Day

NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Health Department will commemorate Valentine’s Day by offering free HIV and Hepatitis C testing from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today Friday Feb. 14, according to a press release.

No appointment is needed, and results will be ready in 20 minutes. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care because nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people unaware that they have the virus. CDC also implores those with specific risk factors to be tested at least yearly.

The Health Department also offers a walk-in Sexual Health Clinic 9-11:30 a.m. every Monday and Friday and 3-5:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Both conventional and rapid HIV testing are available at these times. No appointment is necessary, and the fee is $10.

The Health Department is located at 137 East Ave.

More info is at

Norwalk Health Department Sexual Health Clinic: https://www.norwalkct.org/765/Sexual-Health-Clinic

CT Department of Public Health Sexually Transmitted Diseases Control Program: https://portal.ct.gov/DPH/Infectious-Diseases/STD/Sexually-Transmitted-Diseases-Control-Program

Getting to Zero: https://gettingtozeroct.org/