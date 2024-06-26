Free refreshments and some laundry love tonight

The public is invited to enjoy free refreshments while learning about a worthy cause tonight Wednesday June 26 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. when 1920 Bar and Bistro, located at 2 Wilton Avenue in Norwalk, hosts Laundry Love’s no-charge event “Love, Dignity and Detergent.” A news release promises light refreshments including wine and beer, plus live music by Ron and Hayley Wilson. You can enjoy the festivities at no charge simply by signing up at 1920 Bar and Bistro – signup | Tock (exploretock.com).

Founded in 2003, Laundry Love has a national network of volunteers washing the clothes and bedding of people who lack money to pay for soaps and laundromat usage. According to its website, the organization has washed more than three million loads belonging to more than 2.5 million clients at its 287 U.S. locations. In Norwalk, Laundry Love is situated at Giant Laundry, 233 East Avenue, East Norwalk from 1 until 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of the month. For more local info email [email protected], or call (203) 966-4515.

Laundry Love’s website is at Laundry Love | Love. Dignity. Detergent.

1920 Bar and Bistro’s website is at 1920 Bar and Bistro | 1920 Bar and Bistro.