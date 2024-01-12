Free talk about managing stress offered

If you’re a teenager or an adult who is battling stress, you’re far from alone. Come to a free presentation “10 Tips to Manage Stress for Teens and Adults” conducted by stress management expert Wendy Hurwitz, M.D., from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 21 at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave. Residents from every town are welcome. According to a news release, snacks will be served courtesy of outpatient mental health provider High Focus Treatment Center.

A United Nations guest speaker and former ABC News medical researcher, Hurwitz has helped New York City firefighters, various Fortune 500 company employees, and others to minimize the stress inherent in their lives. She has a forthcoming book on the topic.

You need to register here or by calling (203) 899-2780, and you’re asked to not wear perfume or cologne so as to avoid triggering anyone’s allergies.

The program’s coordinators are Norwalk Public Library, Norwalk ACTS and The Norwalk Partnership.