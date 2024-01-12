Quantcast

Free talk about managing stress offered

By


If you’re a teenager or an adult who is battling stress, you’re far from alone.  Come to a free presentation “10 Tips to Manage Stress for Teens and Adults” conducted by stress management expert Wendy Hurwitz, M.D., from 2 until 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 21 at Norwalk Public Library Main Branch, 1 Belden Ave.  Residents from every town are welcome.  According to a news release, snacks will be served courtesy of outpatient mental health provider High Focus Treatment Center.

A United Nations guest speaker and former ABC News medical researcher, Hurwitz has helped New York City firefighters, various Fortune 500 company employees, and others to minimize the stress inherent in their lives.  She has a forthcoming book on the topic.

You need to register here or by calling (203) 899-2780, and you’re asked to not wear perfume or cologne so as to avoid triggering anyone’s allergies.

The program’s coordinators are Norwalk Public Library, Norwalk ACTS and The Norwalk Partnership. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Target on track to open on Connecticut Avenue

Read More

OHPA seeks new restaurant for Oak Hills; Dry Dock is out

Cyclists ignore opportunity to swerve away from dogs

Norwalk’s Finance Department to guide City budget without CFO, but Dachowitz will pitch in

Officials highlight investments, community plan in South Norwalk area

Advertisement


Recent Comments