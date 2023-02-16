Friction develops over $36K contract for Norwalk reval services

NORWALK, Conn. — Multiple Common Council members objected recently when Tax Assessor William Ford’s statements did not align with the drafted version of a contract up for a vote.

“I didn’t read the entire contract. That’s what I have attorneys for,” Ford said to the Council Finance Committee on Feb. 9.

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz also took heat.

The $35,694 contract was for a two-year extension on services provided by Vision Government Solutions, Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA), including cloud services during this year’s revaluation.

Vision is doing the revaluation. Vision’s managers supervise property inspectors through an online system and the cloud allows them to access data and look at it in the field, Ford told the Committee.

Tax Assessors on City staff need to access the data as well, he said.

“This was already budgeted for in our system. It’s just we discovered that the new document had to be signed by the Mayor,” Ford said.

Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett (D-At Large), attempting to review Ford’s description, said the funds were covering a subscription fee and a web hosting fee.

“The web hosting fee is actually free. It is for their employees to access it, but they need an agreement since it’s our data,” Ford replied.

“I thought I saw a price for both of those items. I didn’t see anything that was written as free,” Burnett said.

“That’s the way that it was just written because it’s the dollar amount is the amount for the software, for our use of the software,” Ford replied. “The web hosting portion of it is going to be free for the duration of the revaluation.”

Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) agreed that the documents “very definitely” had a $5,000-plus price tag on for the software subscription in each of the two years.

Ford promised to have it fixed before it came to the full Council for a vote. He needed the contract approved quickly or it would delay the reval, he said.

Burnett pressed about the “disconnect” and Ford said, “I need to find out what happened there.”

Dachowitz said it didn’t affect the expenditure. The dispute might delay the reval and “We’re not even talking a dollar difference. We’re talking about a detail in how the price was allocated on an invoice.”

Jenn McMurrer (D-District C) said, “Yes, we all have attorneys, but something as important as a contract should be reviewed by the person presenting it. My husband’s an attorney who reviews contracts, and I always read my own contracts. So I just think that is best practice. And I’m a little shocked that that wasn’t done.”

Ford apologized. “I was advised of it right before the weekend. It was put onto the agenda on Monday. And it was rushed.”

“I’m reluctant to vote for a $35,000 appropriation if there’s a possibility that in fact, the error is on their end in the total,” Niedzielski-Eichner said.

“We’re already paying the $35,000,” Ford said.

“But if you look at the contract, they’ve only allocated $20,000 to the services we require,” she replied. “… That then says to me, maybe in fact the services are only $20,000, right?”

Ed Camacho (D-At Large), newly appointed to his seat, said he hadn’t received the packet. But he suggested that the contract be conditionally approved and moved to the full Council.

Burnett said others hadn’t finished asking questions.

Nicol Ayers (D-District A) said Ford and Dachowitz were “promoting” that they didn’t “want to affect” their relationship with the vendor.

“It would have been nice if you had that much due diligence not to affect the relationship between you and this Council, who has oversight over you,” she said. “…I am quite disturbed by the tone that has been presented, because we are essentially questioning, which is within our rights, questioning the accuracy of a document.”

Dachowitz said that wasn’t true.

“I respect the Finance Committee and the whole Council very much,” Dachowitz said. “My point is, from an operational point of view, Mr. Ford and I have discussed this, this contract was pushed through quickly because if it gets delayed a month, so that the Finance Committee approves it next month, and then it goes to the Council, we may delay the revaluation.”

Burnett moved to table the item to the full Council meeting. That passed with only Camacho in opposition. Bryan Meek (R-District D) was absent.

The full Council passed it Tuesday with no comment, as part of the consent calendar. Meek has said he won’t vote on any expenditures until the City figures “out how to conduct public business in public,” but was not present to stop the consent calendar from being approved.

The updated contract voted on Tuesday specifies an “Initial Cloud Hosting Fee of Zero Dollars” from March 1 to Jan. 1 but calls for a renewal cloud hosting fee of $10,000 from Jan. 2 to Jan. 1, 2024. The total is still $35,694 for two years.

