Full funding for school budget

My son has had a difficult first year of school – as have almost everyone’s children this year. The teachers and administrators have gone above and beyond in some challenging conditions. I cannot wait to see my son return next year when he is back in school with all his friends and teachers, having a normal school year. So I am very distressed by the Mayor’s proposal not to fully fund our public schools next year.

After a year like we have all had, a year where our children have lost the equivalent of months of education, a year that experts are predicting up to a sixth of our children will never fully recover from, our schools need all of our support – and our children need all of their rightful opportunities. This is not the year to be cutting teachers and taking away yet more learning from our children. They have already lost enough.

I urge the Common Council to fully fund the Norwalk Public Schools budget. Let’s help all of our children get the education they need to put this difficult year behind us.

Teresa Petersen

Norwalk Parent