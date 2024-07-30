Full street closures approved for the National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign in Norwalk

The 2021 National Night Out in South Norwalk. Photo Credits: John Levin

Residents of Norwalk are invited to attend the free, family-friendly happening known as National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign hosted by the Norwalk Police Department on August 1st. The event will occur at 1 Monroe Street at Norwalk Police Department headquarters, kicking off at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

National Night Out happens every first Tuesday in August in all 50 states, including U.S. territories and military bases. The event promotes neighborhood camaraderie between residents and law enforcement, and it’s an opportunity to have police officers in communities for positive reasons.

Some of the planned events this year will include the Bounce House, House Fire Simulation, and Touch-a-Truck, which gives kids and families a chance to explore large trucks, from fire trucks and ambulances to earthmovers.

Flyer for the National Night Out event. (Photo Courtesy of the Norwalk Police Department.)

On the morning of July 29, The Transportation Mobility and Parking Department approved the closure of Monroe Street from Chestnut to South Main and South Main Street from Elizabeth to Monroe.



A vendor map of what to expect on the day of the National Night Out event. (Photo Courtesy of the Transportation Mobility and Parking department.)

Expect roads to be officially closed at 3 p.m. and reopened at 9 p.m.

According to the Transportation Mobility and Parking department, there will be an estimated 30 participants and 150 spectators. The event will not affect any train tracks.