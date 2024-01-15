G-CODE helps Norwalk female teens form lifelong friendships

Some of the girls of G-CODE pictured with co-founders Jessica Davis and Shanna Reid. (Bob Giolitto)

Jessica Davis, a social worker for the Department of Children and Families, and Shanna Reid, a 14-year special education teacher for Norwalk Public Schools, saw a need. Through her daughter and her friends, Shanna realized there were “no teenage groups for girls in the community.” And so, G-CODE, Girls Creating Opportunity for Developing Empowerment, was born.

The girls of G-CODE at a recent meeting at The Carver Center, working on their Wisdom Boards. (Bob Giolitto)

Said Jessica, “I had plans for G-CODE for over 10 years. I always wanted to start a group where girls can have a safe space to open up and vent, and a space where they can develop and build lifelong friendships. Shanna came to me a few years ago expressing similar interest, and we decided to work together.”

Davis, the group’s chief executive officer, and Reid, its executive director, meet with the girls biweekly at the Carver Community Center, which donates the meeting space. “The Carver Center has been a huge help in helping us get on our feet and we greatly appreciate them for that. In the beginning it was rough for us to find a dedicated space,” said Jessica.

A growing group of girls, ages 13 to 18, get together to discuss what’s going on in their lives and support one another. They also volunteer. So far, they’ve participated in a coat drive and a community Halloween party, and they served lemonade at the Jerk Fest. Each is assigned a volunteer mentor from the community.

Girls who wish to join G-CODE may do so by application. They must communicate at least once a week with Jessica and Shanna. Girls of all races are invited, and “we accept girls from all over as long as they’re able to commit to attending the biweekly group meetings,” Jessica said.

During one recent meeting, the girls, over pizza and soda, were working together on a “Wisdom Board,” expressing their individual and group goals. They included community-building, sisterhood, and community service, in addition to just having fun.

Their enthusiasm and camaraderie were contagious. The girls were welcoming and clearly excited to be part of this community, and it was obvious the relationships formed went far beyond the biweekly meetings.

Asked what G-CODE means to them, Kelis said: “We uplift, mentor, and guide each other. This is a sisterhood; part of something outside the home.”

Nariah added, “It’s fun. We learn and go out together as a family and podcast as a group. And we meet with our mentors two times a month.”

Shanna and Jessica arrange and raise money for college tours. They also provide links to local businesses for jobs, recruit mentors, and apply for grants.

Jessica, Shanna, and the girls are in the final stages of creating their own website. New adult mentors are welcome. Interested parties can email [email protected].

Editor’s note: If you’d like to support G-CODE, they recently started a Go Fund Me page: https://gofund.me/7736f195.