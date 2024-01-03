Garden Club event to highlight winter practices

How can we maintain our garden’s interest and appeal between first frost and spring thaw? White Flower Farm’s Senior Horticulturist Karen Bussolini will address that question in a Norwalk Garden Club presentation, “The Unsung Season: Gardens in Winter,” planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 10 at St. Jerome Church, 23 Half Mile Road (off East Rocks), Norwalk, according to a news release. It’s open to the public, and there’s no charge to attend.
