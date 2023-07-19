Gas powered leaf blower ban proposed for Norwalk

Listening to the public hearing as I write this, regarding the ordinance proposed banning the use of gas-powered blowers completely by 2027/2028 and in part as soon as September 2024.

There are a lot of landscapers and homeowners that were uninformed about this until yesterday when it was published that there would be a public hearing. At the public hearing there are a lot of landscapers speaking against this lunacy. Public speakers limited to three minutes and the experts brought in to speak about how leaf blower emissions literally kill were giving unlimited 20 minute-plus amounts of time to orate about unrealistic and fanatical statistics that were highly suspect and exaggerated.

It seems that this town’s woke leadership live in a fantasy world; most of the appointees have likely never got their hands dirty at work, like the crews of landscapers who take care of keeping this town looking so manicured.

This is also an outright attack on civil liberties and on the small business owner who is literally being raked through the coals by a woke liberal mob or climate loons. Next, they are coming for our gas powered stoves and grills. Our freedoms are being taken away daily as this town lives in an alternative reality that benefits a select few and jeopardizes the livelihood of the working class who is being subjected to increasing costs that are so burdensome, little is left to eat and clothe themselves and their families in the interest of a less than proven science relating to climate change.

We need change in Norwalk, but what kind of change are we willing to tolerate? The kind that neglects the working class in order to support special interests with no regard for simple common sense? Here is a thought, how about working “with” small local businesspeople and residents. Try including them on these Committees, not treating them with disdain and giving them little notice to come and speak out against these crazy proposals.

Make sure your VOTE is heard in November. Vote out these crazies that show disdain for the public! That is the change we need in Norwalk, not eliminating leaf blowers for God’s sake!

Liz Conti