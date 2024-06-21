Dog-tag deadline: Your beagle must be legal by July 1st

Norwalk dog licenses are now due for renewal. All dog licenses must be re-registered for 2024, and any currently unlicensed dogs or new dogs over six months old must also be registered. Failure to comply could result in a $75 fine, per Connecticut State Statute 22-349.

According to a press release, currently registered dog owners will soon get renewal notices in the mail or via email. If you don’t get one, check your junk and spam folders. Non-receipt of a notice doesn’t exempt you from having to register.

The 2024 license is valid from July 1, 2024 until June 30, 2025. Last year, Norwalk issued 3,600 dog licenses, up by 700 from 2022.

Registration methods:

In person at the Town Clerk’s office, City Hall room 102, 125 East Avenue.

Online at Dog Licenses | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov).

By mail to Norwalk Town Clerk, 125 East Avenue 06856 (enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope).

At the Town Clerk’s drop box outside the front door at City Hall (enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope).

Fees:

Neutered and spayed dogs $8.00 each.

Unneutered and unspayed dogs $19.00 each.

In July, the fees increase by $1.00, and each month thereafter, another $1.00 is added to the original fee.

Important notes:

If your dog’s license has expired, you must present a current rabies certificate signed by a veterinarian.

If your dog wasn’t previously registered and has been altered, you must present a spaying or neutering certificate.

The state has canceled all town rabies clinics again this year.

More info is at Dog Licenses | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov)