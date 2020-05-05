#GivingTuesdayNow – Share some acts of kindness
Like everything else that’s going on in the world, this one’s different.
#GivingTuesdayNow has been scheduled as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. Backed by far too many organizations to list here, this is a worldwide movement aimed at encouraging us all to give back to our community.
Whether it’s a showing simple act of kindness such as checking in on an elderly neighbor, or a large donation to a favorite charity, the idea is pretty basic: do something to help your neighbors. Show some generosity and kindness during this crazy time.
While of course we’d encourage our readers to support NancyOnNorwalk, we’d like to use our platform to spread the word about local organizations that can benefit from our support today. (It’s also called #GivingNewsday, in recognition of the fact that local news organizations could use a little kindness, too.)
Please share in the comments section your favorite charities in Norwalk – where you like to donate your time, money or energy. Or, take the time to thank someone for their good deeds.
2 comments
Claire Schoen May 5, 2020 at 2:18 pm
I’ve got a few favorite charities in Norwalk – Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project (https://www.sistercityproject.org/), The Open Door shelter (http://www.opendoorshelter.org/) and, of course, NancyOnNorwalk.com (https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/subscribe/
Please share names any local organizations you’d like to help.
PS. Norwalk Acts (https://www.norwalkacts.org/) is also a great organization — and it has a full resource list of local community resrouces.
Steve Mann May 5, 2020 at 3:40 pm
We on the Board of Chapman Hyperlocal Media greatly appreciate the outpouring of support we get from Norwalkers on Giving Day and other appropriate times. Please also remember to consider giving generously to other local entities in need of your help:
Frank S. Godfrey American Legion Post 12, Link below, serving all veterans and their families
https://www.norwalklegionpost12.org/?fbclid=IwAR3wE5azGgy2ha5sqQvHBf5Q_Cj17Xy7aTMai1FR7Y7eMP8Xv15jkdss5UU
East Norwalk Library- Well run gem on Van Zant Street
https://www.eastnorwalklibrary.org/
And don’t forget to get out and support your favorite local restaurants during this time of great need!! (and tip like you mean it!)
Thanks again!!