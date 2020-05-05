GivingTuesdayNow – Share some acts of kindness

Like everything else that’s going on in the world, this one’s different.

#GivingTuesdayNow has been scheduled as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. Backed by far too many organizations to list here, this is a worldwide movement aimed at encouraging us all to give back to our community.

Whether it’s a showing simple act of kindness such as checking in on an elderly neighbor, or a large donation to a favorite charity, the idea is pretty basic: do something to help your neighbors. Show some generosity and kindness during this crazy time.

While of course we’d encourage our readers to support NancyOnNorwalk, we’d like to use our platform to spread the word about local organizations that can benefit from our support today. (It’s also called #GivingNewsday, in recognition of the fact that local news organizations could use a little kindness, too.)

Please share in the comments section your favorite charities in Norwalk – where you like to donate your time, money or energy. Or, take the time to thank someone for their good deeds.