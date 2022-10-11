Gómez brought healing to Norwalk in upbeat Hispanic Heritage Month book reading

We were honored to have Magdalena Gómez with us Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others.

Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing their vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving.

Don’t get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.

There was one major surprise. Magdalena was the eighth-grade music teacher of Medard Thomas, Concord Magnet School Principal, who grew up in NYC. Imagine their reunion after not seeing each other for 37 years! They fondly and wholeheartedly remembered each other and shared a few memories with us. There were also a couple of people in the audience who lived near the Bronx neighborhood in which Magdalena grew up. Council member Greg Burnett was one of them.

Everyone wants Magdalena to return to Norwalk. I would love for her to meet Moina Noor, Library Board Chair who was out of town this weekend and Patsy Brescia, Vice Chair, who has been a mighty force for seeing things clearly and doing the right things, not for self-serving reasons, but because she is a solidly good person. Jannie Williams, Library Board Treasurer attended the program and loved Magdalena’s energy. I think these women can do powerful things together for the greater good. Ms. Williams quietly serves women in recovery from Norwalk to New Haven with weekly empowerment and available services sessions.

I asked Olimbi Hoxha, a new Library employee who comes to us with Head Start experience, to attend the program because Magdalena reminds me of her. She immediately concurred.

Magdalena is no joke. She can spot nonsense (she might call it something else) a mile away, but she is real and there is beauty in her honesty. That was evidenced by the lives she touched on Saturday. We were very happy to have Nancy Meany present. Nancy is the Vice President of the Open Doors (shelter) Board and sees and helps set policy and precedent for Norwalk’s most vulnerable people.

I was sad to read that homelessness is on the rise in Connecticut again. It is time to refocus our attention there and on human trafficking which is also hyperlocal.

Missing was Isabel Espinal, former South Norwalk Branch Manager who hired me as a part-time Young Adult Librarian and whose contributions to Norwalk have not yet been told. I brought Magdalena to Norwalk for a young adult program just after Isabel left. Her presence would have brought things full circle. This Princeton graduate remained humble and true to serving Norwalk’s underserved and not the politics of self or cliques. I learned a lot about polarization from her Ivy-league brain and humble heart. Before she left, she sat me down and told me not to take it personally if my gargantuan efforts did not immediately net results. She continues the research of truth-telling and race relations at UMass. She and Magdalena are now connected. Look out Massachusetts!

Mis reinas hermanas latinas, las saludo en espíritu de hermandad. No tenemos que estar en presencia de los demás para sentir la continuación del trabajo desinteresado que debe hacerse. ¡Abrazos!

Finally, attendees took time to break bread together during the program with the most delicious food from a Peruvian restaurant in Norwalk. The restaurant was nominated by Library Clerk, Mr. Brandon Veloz, and seconded by Norwalk’s First Lady, Lucia Rilling.

Copies of Magdalena’s book “Mija: A Memoir Noir” will be available to check out at both Norwalk Public Library locations.

Sherelle Harris

Norwalk Public Library Director