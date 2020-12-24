Good News! We have just received word that the Google News Initiative has joined the national effort to advance the sustainability of local, non-profit news through NewsMatch.

What does this mean for us? It means that Google will donate $2,500 to NancyOnNorwalk. Organizations like Google realize that local news is vital and requires funding from a variety of sources—corporations, foundations and YOU!

And while the $2,500 gift from Google is great to get, a $25 donation from a daily reader who values our work is just as critical to our success.

We are reaching the end of an aggressive fundraising effort of raising $50,000 in November and December, providing us most of our operating budget for 2021. With less than two weeks to go, we need to raise another $7,000.

Please help us get to the finish line so we can continue to provide you with the groundbreaking, truth-seeking journalism that we all value in Norwalk.

Thank you and best wishes for the holiday week.

NoN Board of Directors

Claire Schoen, President

Jonathan R. Gage, Vice President

Steve Mann, Secretary

Gerard Werner, Treasurer

Nancy Chapman, Director

Eric Chapman, Director

John Levin, Director

Sarah McIntee, Director

Moina Noor, Director

Prefer to send a check? You can mail it to: NancyOnNorwalk, Box 525, Norwalk, CT 06852, made out to Chapman Hyperlocal Media. Remember, all donations are tax-deductible!