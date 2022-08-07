GOPIO honors Norwalker; NCHC offers events; Health Department plans mosquito management

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk resident Yashasvi Mahesh Jhangiani will receive the Indian Independence Liberty Award for service to the community and to the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin’s Connecticut chapter. A volunteer EMT with both Westport Emergency Medical Services and Norwalk’s Emergency Response Team, Jhangiani is on the faculty of the American Heart Association’s CPR AED First Aid Program and is a busy fundraiser for other community groups.

According to a news release, Jhangiani will get her award at the Indian Independence Day celebration on Sunday Aug. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at Stamford Government Center, 888 Washington Boulevard, Stamford. An official ceremony at adjacent Mill Hill Park (corner of Broad and Mill River Streets) will follow the celebration, with guests Indian Consul A.K. Vijayakrishnan, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons, State Senator Patricia Billie Miller and State Representatives Harry Arora and Matt Blumenthal. An India Festival Kite will then take place with kite flying, Indian dancing, music, and a magic show. Vendors will offer Indian food, arts and crafts, clothing and more.

National Health Center Week will be observed with a schedule of free events taking place at Norwalk Community Health Center 120 Connecticut Ave., according to a news release.

Monday Aug. 8 from 2 until 2:30 p.m., “Kick Off with Street Art:” Health Center CEO Ken Waller will give a brief talk with Q&A and will discuss the Center’s new mural created by Norwalk artist 5ive Fingaz.

from 2 until 2:30 p.m., “Kick Off with Street Art:” Health Center CEO Ken Waller will give a brief talk with Q&A and will discuss the Center’s new mural created by Norwalk artist 5ive Fingaz. Wednesday Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.: “Eating Well.” The Center’s weekly farmer’s market featuring Gazy Brothers items will be augmented by samples of snacks, smoothies, and produce. ShopRite’s registered dietician will be on hand with tips for healthy eating on a budget.

from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.: “Eating Well.” The Center’s weekly farmer’s market featuring Gazy Brothers items will be augmented by samples of snacks, smoothies, and produce. ShopRite’s registered dietician will be on hand with tips for healthy eating on a budget. Thursday Aug. 11 from 5:30 until 7 p.m.: “Elements of Wellness Reproductive Health Roundtable/Q&A” including Norwalk Hospital Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine Director Jonathan Barnhard, M.D., Norwalk Common council Member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, J.D., and Odyssey Family Executive Center Founder/Doula Prema Winn. Moderator will be the Health Center’s Chief Medical Officer OB/GYN Djana Harp, M.D.

from 5:30 until 7 p.m.: “Elements of Wellness Reproductive Health Roundtable/Q&A” including Norwalk Hospital Obstetrics and Maternal Fetal Medicine Director Jonathan Barnhard, M.D., Norwalk Common council Member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner, J.D., and Odyssey Family Executive Center Founder/Doula Prema Winn. Moderator will be the Health Center’s Chief Medical Officer OB/GYN Djana Harp, M.D. Saturday Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.: “Family Fun Fair” will offer Zumba with Tristan, music and dancing, bounce house, painting, arts and crafts, games, touch-a-truck, community partners, vendors, and more.

Also, a Diaper Drive will take place on Tuesday Aug. 9 in partnership with Diaper Bank of Connecticut. You can pitch in by dropping off unopened packages of children’s diapers (any size) at the Health Center’s satellite site located at Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut Street, South Norwalk.

Founded in 1999, independent nonprofit healthcare provider Norwalk Community Health Center serves more than 12,000 patients, many of whom would otherwise lack medical attention. The Center’s website is at Norwalk Community Health Center | Norwalk, CT – Care Within Reach (norwalkchc.org). Phone is (203) 899-1770.

A citywide mosquito management program is being implemented by Norwalk Health Department, according to a news release. In mid-August, Branford-based ecological management firm All Habitat Services will apply larvicide to catch basins and standing water around town to stop mosquito eggs from hatching. Guidance comes from population estimates at two Norwalk mosquito habitats monitored by the CT Agricultural Experiment Station.

You can minimize mosquito breeding around your home by covering unfiltered or unchlorinated swimming pools, and by removing stagnant water from clogged gutters, garbage cans, wading pools and such.

Learn more at Mosquitoes | Mosquitoes | CDC and at Connecticut Mosquito Management Program.

Norwalk Health Department’s website is at www.norwalkhealth.com.