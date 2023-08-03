GOPIO to mark India’s Independence

Dancers expected to perform at the India Festival, Sunday in Stamford.

The 76th anniversary of India’s independence will be marked by Connecticut’s Global Organization of People of Indian Origin chapter (GOPIO-CT) at Stamford’s India Festival on Sunday Aug. 6, 11:30 a.m. at Stamford Government Center, 888 Washington Boulevard, according to a news release.

After the raising of American, Indian and Connecticut flags, a noon ceremony will be hosted by GOPIO-CT President Jaya Daptardar at adjacent Mill River Park. Stamfordite Anita Bhat, who has served as GOPIO chapter secretary and president, will receive the Indian Independence Liberty Award for her more than 20 years of volunteer service. Expected attendees include State Senator Ryan Fazio; State Representatives Matt Blumenthal, David Michel, Anabel Figueroa, and Dominique Johnson; Mill River Park Collaborative Chair Arnold Karp; and Stamford Diversity Equity and Inclusion Director Carmen Hughes. The program’s chair is GOPIO-CT Executive Vice President Mahesh Jhangiani.

Following the ceremony, party time with Indian dancing, food, arts and crafts, clothing and more will be hosted by Mill River Park Collaborative. Small children will have free limited carousel rides, and a limited number of free kites will be available to fly. There’s no charge to attend.

Event sponsors are First County Bank, Keller William Prestige Properties Associates, Sonali Zullurwar, and Braj Aggarwal CPA.

GOPIO International Chairman and GOPIO-CT Trustee/Advisor Dr. Thomas Abraham said, “The Indian Diaspora in Connecticut is a growing community consisting generally of IT and management professionals, healthcare workers and a large number of entrepreneurs in hospitality and small businesses.”