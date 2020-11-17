Gordon Joseloff, 75, WestportNow editor and publisher

NORWALK, Conn. — Gordon Joseloff, publisher and founder of Westport Now, died Nov. 9 at age 75 after a three-year battle with blood cancer.

Joseloff was an award-winning veteran journalist who reported from London, Moscow, Tokyo, and other world capitals for United Press International and CBS News for more than two decades. His family announced Monday that, “After nearly 18 years of providing 24/7 coverage of Westport-related news, WestportNow will cease publication at the end of November.”

“Today is a sad day for local journalism…. without WestportNow, countless readers — here and around the globe — would know a lot less about their town. They’d feel a lot less connected to the goings-on in Town Hall, the library, the arts, the store opening up downtown and the house being torn down next door,” Dan Woog of 06880 wrote.

“Joseloff founded WestportNow in March 2003 as one of the nation’s first community news websites. Since then, it has gained national attention and is often cited as a model for Internet community journalism sites. It has won numerous awards for excellence from the Connecticut chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists,” his obituary on WestportNow states.

From November 2005 to November 2013, Joseloff gave up his role as WestportNow editor to be Westport’s first selectman. Before that, he served 14 years on the town’s legislative body, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM), the obituary states.

“Joseloff began his journalism career in Westport working summers as a teenage reporter or the now-defunct Westport Town Crier,” the obituary states. He went on to count Walter Cronkite as a friend, a relationship that began when they both worked in Moscow for UPI.

Survivors include daughter Anna-Liisa, son Ben of Westport, six grandchildren: Ulysses, Delphine, Sam, Tallulah, Charlie, Louise, sisters Jill and Jody, brother Michael, former wife and best friend Suzy Joseloff Stark.

“WestportNow was more than a job to our father,” said Joseloff’s children, Westporters Anna-Liisa Nixon and Ben Joseloff, in a statement. “It was the natural culmination of two of his life-long passions: journalism and Westport.”

A memorial service and burial will be private after COVID-19 pandemic.