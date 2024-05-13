Got any ideas for improving Route 1?

Meeting May 20 will focus on Rte. 1 west of the 7 connector.

Public input regarding Connecticut Avenue and its environs will be welcomed at the Norwalk Route 1 Corridor Master Plan Study Kickoff Event on Monday May 20th from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. in the Jefferson Elementary School Cafeteria, located on the 2nd Floor at 75 Van Buren Avenue.

According to a news release, the city’s Transportation, Mobility and Parking Team plus representatives from Western Connecticut Council of Governments and engineering consultancy FHI Studio plan to discuss ways to “help improve transportation and safety on Connecticut Avenue, Van Buren Avenue and their connecting roadways.”