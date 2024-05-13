Quantcast
,

Got any ideas for improving Route 1?

By


Meeting May 20 will focus on Rte. 1 west of the 7 connector.

Public input regarding Connecticut Avenue and its environs will be welcomed at the Norwalk Route 1 Corridor Master Plan Study Kickoff Event on Monday May 20th from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. in the Jefferson Elementary School Cafeteria, located on the 2nd Floor at 75 Van Buren Avenue.

According to a news release, the city’s Transportation, Mobility and Parking Team plus representatives from Western Connecticut Council of Governments and engineering consultancy FHI Studio plan to discuss ways to “help improve transportation and safety on Connecticut Avenue, Van Buren Avenue and their connecting roadways.”

Recommended

8th annual NICE Festival to be held July 6 at Oyster Shell Park
8th annual NICE Festival to be held July 6 at Oyster Shell Park
Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips
Upcoming City of Norwalk Meetings…At your Fingertips
Should daycare centers be allowed in single-family zones in Norwalk? 
Should daycare centers be allowed in single-family zones in Norwalk? 

Comments

One response to “Got any ideas for improving Route 1?”

  1. David Muccigrosso

    Fewer curb cuts would help reduce accidents.

    We need to decide whether the goal is moving traffic or having businesses on that road. You can’t have both. Moving traffic inherently means that the cars are NOT stopping at the businesses.

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Council committee takes next steps to “unlock” funding for Webster Lot

Opponents to O&G’s expansion gear up for P&Z public hearing

Transportation updates: Wall Street, Norwalk River Valley Trail, and East Avenue

Commissioners, residents raise initial traffic concerns at public hearing on Norden Place

The I-95 crash shows us how fragile our driving-first transportation system is

Recent Comments