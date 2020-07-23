Grants awarded, prayer walk planned, recycle your food

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

The first round of Storefront Improvement Program grants awarded through its Small Business and Main Street Program, Norwalk announced Wednesday.

“The Program launched in October 2019 to help support local businesses and enhance quality of life across the city,” the press release said. “The Storefront Improvement Program encourages businesses and property owners within commercial corridors to improve the front exterior of their commercial properties. A total of $50,000 was allocated to the Storefront Improvement Program, and four approved projects total approximately $24,000.”

Here’s who got a grant:

Harmony of the Mind, Body, and Soul received $10,000 to replace windows on the historic commercial building located at 104 East Ave.

received $10,000 to replace windows on the historic commercial building located at 104 East Ave. Hair Tech Beauty Academy received $10,000 for façade improvements, including planters, benches, and new windows and trim, for the building at 6 Woodward Ave.

received $10,000 for façade improvements, including planters, benches, and new windows and trim, for the building at 6 Woodward Ave. Firdaus Fashions received $1,925 for the creation and installation of new signage for the building located at 247 Connecticut Ave.

received $1,925 for the creation and installation of new signage for the building located at 247 Connecticut Ave. 64 Wall Street Office Lofts received $2,072 for new exterior up-lighting and wiring for the building located at 64 Wall St.

“These projects help improve the look of the buildings and businesses. It’s my hope these grants will attract more shoppers and help with economic performance,” Mayor Harry Rilling is quoted as saying. “When we launched this program last fall we had no idea COVID-19 would wreak havoc on virtually every aspect of our lives. I am proud we have been able to keep our commitment to funding this important program. I encourage more businesses to apply and take advantage of the grant funds we have made available.”

“As a member of the Wall Street Neighborhood Association, we are encouraged about the City of Norwalk’s storefront improvement program. We look forward to more programs like this, and the great street improvements planned for the neighborhood,” said Nancy McGuire, president of the Austin McGuire Company in Norwalk.

The City is providing a 100 percent match for projects up to $10,000, the release said. “It is a first come, first serve program, as funds are limited, and projects must meet certain requirements. Seating improvements, lighting, windows, and restoration projects all qualify.”

“There is still roughly $26,000 available in Storefront Improvement Program grants,” it continued. “Interested businesses are encouraged to contact Sabrina Church, Director of Business Development and Tourism at [email protected] or visit norwalkct.org/1880/Storefront-Improvement-Program for more program details and to apply.”

Praying for healing

Members of the Interdenominational Ministerial Fellowship of Norwalk & Vicinity and the Norwalk Association of Evangelicals plan a prayer walk at 10 a.m. Saturday.

It will begin at the Norwalk Police Station at 1 Monroe St. and end at Norwalk City Hall at 125 East Ave., and “is being conducted in an effort to raise awareness and bring healing to the city over racial tensions that have impacted our country,” a press release said.

“I’m happy that our two organizations were able to come together to have open and honest discussions on the role of the church in healing our city,” the Rev. Artie Kassimis said in the release. “As Christians, we are commanded to love our neighbor as God has loved us and that we are all equal in God’s eyes.”

Kassimis, pastor of Word Alive Church, is president of the Norwalk Association of Evangelicals. He’s working with the Rev. Dr. Richard W. Clarke, pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church and IMF president.

“The two organizations recently met to engage in productive conversation on the role of the church community and how church leaders can facilitate changes that will eliminate racism and promote unity among all Norwalk residents, regardless of race, color, or social status,” the press release said.

“We are elated as pastors and ministers of the churches in Norwalk to begin the healing process of our community with a Prayer Walk,” Clarke said. “This is a good starting point for initiating the conversations on race relations. We must be willing to listen to the voices of black people and work together in restoring peace, economic, educational, social and spiritual wellbeing of humanity.”

Turn your food scraps into compost

Norwalk has launched an ongoing food scrap recycling program open to all City residents, according to a press release. Food scraps brought to the Norwalk Transfer Station will be converted into compost, a useful substance that can be mixed into potting soil or into garden dirt to maximize plant growth, prevent soil erosion, and mitigate frequency of watering, fertilizing, and pesticide use. Composting’s benefits stand in contrast to the environmentally damaging effects of incinerating the scraps or burying them in a landfill.

Residents should save their scraps in a covered receptacle indoors or in the garage. The receptacle can be lined with a paper bag or a BPI (Biodegradable Products Insitute) certified compostable bag. Plastic bags are not allowed.

“Starter kits” consisting of a 2-gallon countertop pail, a 6-gallon storage/transport bin, and 2 rolls of 25 compostable bags are available for $25. Additional rolls of 25 bags are $2 each. The kits, while useful, are not required to participate. To purchase a kit, email [email protected] to make an appointment for pickup and payment (credit card only) at the scale office at the Norwalk Yard Waste Site, 15 South Smith Street. District E residents can also buy a kit by contacting Common Council Member Lisa Shanahan at [email protected]

The scraps can be dropped off at the Norwalk Transfer Station, 61 Crescent Street Monday thru Friday 7:30 a.m-3 p.m, or Saturday 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. There is no charge. A resident pass is required, and masks must be worn. An alternate dropoff site is Rowayton Community Center 33 Highland Ave, behind the library and across from the equipment garage, Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m

Acceptable items:

All food, including:

Leftover, Spoiled and Expired Food (cooked food ok)

Fruits and Vegetables (remove stickers, bands, and ties)

Meat and Poultry (bones ok)

Fish and Shellfish (shells ok)

Dairy Products

Bread and Pasta

Rice and Grains

Egg Shells

Chips and Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Coffee grounds (paper filters ok)

Tea Bags (paper filters ok; remove staples)

Paper Towels and Napkins (cannot be soiled with cleaning supplies; Colored ok)

Cut Flower

Paper bags or BPI Certified Compostable Bags

Items not accepted:

Plastic bags

Plastic packaging or wrappers

Hand wipes

Baby wipes

Pet waste

Questions should be addressed to [email protected]