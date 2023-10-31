‘Gratitude on the Green’ scheduled for Nov. 13

Then-Tracey Elementary School third graders at last year’s “Gratitude on the Green” event. (Contributed)

(Contributed)

Norwalk students and community leaders will hold forth on the emotional benefits of gratitude at the Third Annual “Gratitude On The Green” community celebration, Monday Nov. 13 from 6 until 7 p.m. at the Norwalk Green Gazebo, located at 8 Park St.

According to a news release, organizations and faith groups located near the Green will present live music and dance, plus an opportunity for audience members to speak on “Why gratitude is important to me.” Food trucks will be onsite before and after the event, and First Congregational Church will offer refreshments following the program.

Event partners include The Norwalk Historical Society, Human Services Council, Keep Norwalk Beautiful, Congregation Beth-El, Tracey Magnet School, Cornerstone Community Church, First Congregational Church, St. Paul’s on the Green, Norwalk Conservatory of the Arts, Norwalk Green Association and The First Taxing District.