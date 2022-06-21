Grumman Avenue bridge work begins

NORWALK, Conn. — Preliminary work began Monday on rebuilding the bridge that carries Grumman Avenue over the Merritt Parkway.

Workers excavated Grumman Avenue just south of the bridge to attach a bypass valve onto the water main that runs beneath the bridge’s surface.

Supervisors at the site said another bypass valve will be installed on the opposite side of the bridge, which will allow the existing main to be replaced by larger diameter pipe.

Workers said they found the existing main lies just inches beneath the paved shoulder of the roadway, although it should be at least three feet beneath the surface.

The new main will be installed during reconstruction of the bridge’s structure, which is scheduled to begin shortly.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed on the approaches to the bridge so that it can be reduced to one lane during construction.

Reconstruction of the Grumman Avenue bridge is part of an ongoing project to renovate the Merritt Parkway between exits 40 and 41. The nearly $33.7 million project is scheduled to be completed in December.