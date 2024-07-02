Halstead apartment owner files complaint over Norden Place approval

10 Norden Place, where the MTA has won approval to develop a “transportation maintenance facility.” (Courtesy of Norwalk)

Following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s approval of the MTA’s plans to use a portion of 10 Norden Place for a “transportation maintenance terminal,” the site’s next-door neighbor filed a complaint against the commission, stating their property would be “adversely affected” by the approval of this project.

Norden Place Owner LLC., a subsidiary of DSF Advisors, the real estate company that owns the Halstead Norwalk apartment complex at 8 Norden Place, filed the appeal in Superior Court on June 25. The complaint asks for the “decision to be declared null and void.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the application in June by a vote of 6-3, despite concerns raised by dozens of residents. At the time, some commission members said they had to support the application because it met all the zoning requirements.

“I don’t share the difficulties of many of the other commissioners on this—I think the regulations are quite clear, and I don’t have any choice, frankly, but to vote yes on this,” Chairman Lou Schulman said.

In the complaint, the owners of 8 Norden Place contend their property would be affected by the decision as 10 Norden Place is “accessed, in part, from a driveway upon the plaintiff’s property and used in common with the plaintiff and the plaintiff’s use of the driveway.”

The complaint states the approval would cause “increased traffic, unreasonable noise and lighting, and other issues associated with the proposed industrial use of the subject property.” It also said the transportation maintenance terminal would have a “negative impact on the fair market value” of the Halstead property, and “as a result, the plaintiff is also classically aggrieved by the decision.”

The complaint also argues that the commission “acted in a manner that exceeded the jurisdiction and authority vested in” it and that the “decision was not reasonably based upon the record produced by the applicant and the evidence, documents, and information produced by the applicant was inadequate to support the decision.”

During the public hearing, some residents who live at the Halstead complex asked the commission not to approve the application, for fear of the traffic and neighborhood impacts.

“I do feel that it won’t be the best option for this particular community with the potential safety issues and negative impacts on the quality of life which directly affects myself and other fellow Norden Place/ East Norwalk residents,” resident Nicole Eaddy wrote in a letter to the commission.

“I am also concerned and somewhat worried about the areas where children of all ages await their school buses on Norden and for those children who walk back and forth to school along Strawberry Hill…Though I do understand that this is an ideal location for the MTA, I just don’t think this use is ideal for this area of Norwalk.”

Others specifically cited the road into the Halstead property as a reason for concern.

“This makes me wonder, again, who is responsible for public safety on a private road—especially when the only access to a residential property (#8 – home to hundreds of Norwalk citizens, from young singles and families to retirees) is a private road on an industrially zoned private property (#10),” resident Nancy Wilcox wrote. “Please note that the only sidewalk is located on the eastbound side of the road where slow, large, turning trucks are proposed to enter and exit Norden Place.”