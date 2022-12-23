Happy Holidays, Norwalk!
From everyone on the NancyOnNorwalk team, heartfelt wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season. It’s been a busy year; we look forward to continued success in 2023, delivering local news that matters to you.
We thank you for your ongoing support and wish you happiness and joy into the New Year.
Warm wishes,
NancyOnNorwalk Staff, Board members, and volunteers
Nancy Chapman
John Levin
Claire Schoen
Jon Gage
Gerry Werner
Eric Chapman
Sarah McIntee
Justin Matley
James Qi
Diana Paladino Christopher
Paul Lanning
Harold Cobin
Nancy Shulins
P.S. If you haven’t yet donated to our year-end fundraiser – or would like to give more – you can do so here. It is greatly appreciated!