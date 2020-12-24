Happy holidays!
I think we all need a great holiday season this year – as best as can be under the circumstances. To that end, we’re giving you a break from municipal news! Who needs to contemplate this serious stuff when the sun is so absent in our lives?
OK, let’s be honest. I’m taking this period off! As I’ve said before, this is the one time of the year when I can unabashedly take a week or two off. It’s unlikely that there will be much news over the next 12 days and you won’t miss me.
I do nevertheless wish you and yours a wonderful holiday celebration, if that’s what you do. I am spending the first part with my son and the rest of it with my Mom, two siblings, nephew and three cats, one of them new to my life. “Mystery,” who my mother named, is one of the positive things the pandemic brought me.
Yes, if any big news breaks over the 11 days, I’ll post something. Sorry, I’m not going to do comments moderation. Please leave a comment if you’re so inclined, but it will likely sit there until Jan. 4.
By the way, the Board has done another great job raising money. We’re close to our fundraising goal. Thank you so much for contributing and thanks to the Universe for providing me with such great supporters.
Best wishes and Happy Holidays,
Nancy Chapman
Co-Editor, publisher, founder
NancyOnNorwalk.com
Bob Giolitto December 24, 2020 at 6:08 am
Nancy, thank you for your clear and fair reporting and for giving all a voice. Enjoy your time off—well deserved! But we will miss you! Happy Holidays!
Red headed movie star December 24, 2020 at 6:18 am
Enjoy your two weeks off, you deserve it! Enjoy your time with your family and cats and we will read you in the New Year!
Diane Lauricella December 24, 2020 at 7:24 am
We miss you already!
Sending holiday best wishes to you, your family and you NON Team!
Dave Roger December 24, 2020 at 7:58 am
Thanks Nancy. Enjoy a few days off. Please stay safe.
You, your team, your Board, your Mystery are all great gifts to us Norwalkers.
Alice December 24, 2020 at 9:19 am
You will be missed but you are entitled to enjoy this holiday time.
stuart garrelick December 24, 2020 at 11:14 am
Nancy,
Many thanks.
Wishing you and yours a belated (Jan.4th) Happy Holidays and all the Best in the New Year (unmoderated)
Stuart Garrelick
Claire Schoen (NoN Board President) December 24, 2020 at 3:04 pm
The Board of Directors seconds Nancy’s best wishes for a happy and healthy 2020 holiday. We are all certainly looking forward to 2021.
Thanks to everyone who has supported us this year — you are what keeps us going.
Remember it’s not too late to make your tax-deductible donation (you knew that was coming, right)? 😉