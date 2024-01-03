Happy New Year…. and thank you!

Thank you, thank you, thank you.

We asked and you answered, we asked again and more of you answered… and while we are still tallying the final results, it’s clear that this was our most successful NewsMatch campaign.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time. (Thank you.)

Despite the shuttering of local news organizations around the county, NancyOnNorwalk has survived for more than a decade. In fact, it is one of the longest-running independent local news sites in the country. Why? Two reasons: Nancy Chapman – and you, our generous supporters. (Thank you.)

Last year Nancy and I were invited to speak at a small gathering of local news organizations from around the country, to discuss challenges facing local newsrooms. I was asked to talk about how NoN remained financially viable all these years. I wasn’t sure what to say, except that our readers support us, we have a dedicated board, and our reporter has an amazing work ethic. We like to say we’re ‘scrappy,’ Our budget still falls into the “shoestring” category. The truth is, this just takes grit. Lots of it.

Thanks to you – and to NewsMatch – we look to 2024 as a year of growth. We hope to add staff to support Nancy, and to expand advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

We will continue to do our best to bring you the local news you deserve.

But we absolutely could not do this without your support. And we can’t say it enough….

Thank you!!

And best wishes for a happy, healthy 2024!