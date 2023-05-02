Maritime Aquarium welcomes Harbor seal pup

A male harbor seal pup, born at the Maritime Aquarium on April 5. (Maritime Aquarium)

It’s a boy! That’s the word from the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, where a male harbor seal was born recently. Aptly named “Sono,” the pup and his 20-year-old mom Gracie are said to be in fine shape.

Weighing 18 pounds, 2 ounces and measuring 30 inches long at birth, Sono is the second harbor seal pup to be born at Aquarium. Eve, a female, was born there in 1989.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at The Maritime Aquarium,” said Associate Director of Animal Husbandry Rachel Stein. “Our husbandry team has been working day and night to make sure Gracie and her pup are receiving the best possible care.”

Sono and Gracie. (Maritime Aquarium)

Sono and Gracie aren’t currently exhibited, but you can see the other six harbor seals lounging and frolicking in Pinniped Cove, the Aquarium’s huge 160,000-gallon bi-level habitat where seal training demonstrations are held daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Follow Sono’s development and learn more about the Aquarium at www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Reminder:

NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters.

For more information, go here.

A male harbor seal pup, born at the Maritime Aquarium on April 5. (Maritime Aquarium)