Have a safe Halloween at the Norwalk Public Library

The Norwalk Public Library at both the Belden Avenue and SoNo Branch locations will be offering a safe Halloween activity for kids as an alternative to the traditional night-time door-knocking that both the state and city Health Departments have cautioned against.

The Library invites families with children wearing a mask to be driven into one of the library parking lots, roll down their car window, and receive a bag of candy and other Halloween treats from a library employee wearing a mask and gloves.

Halloween will be celebrated at the Library’s Belden Avenue main branch on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and at the SoNo Branch on Washington Street on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Both parking lots will be limited to Halloween usage during these hours.

Both sites previously listed on their websites that it would host a parade of kids in their Halloween costumes but Norwalk’s Health Department has requested that families follow the safer practice of requiring kids to remain in their family cars during this “Red Alert” period.

The Library wishes a safe and Happy Halloween to all of Norwalk’s children and families!

Alex Knopp, NPL Board President

Sherelle Harris, NPL Interim Library Director