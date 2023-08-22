Quantcast

Hazardous waste collection Saturday

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s Hazardous Waste Collection Event is set for Saturday Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Norwalk High School, located at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive (County Street).  If you can’t make it that day, go to New Canaan’s event on Saturday Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the wastewater treatment plant, located at 394 Main Street, New Canaan.Both events are free to Norwalk residents presenting their driver’s license or vehicle registration, and are for residential discards only.  Business or commercial loads won’t be accepted. 

Guidelines for transporting your items:

  • Leave materials in their original labelled containers.
  • Tighten caps and lids.
  • Pack the containers in sturdy upright boxes padded with newspaper.
  • Sort and pack items seperately (paint, pesticides, household cleaners, etc.).
  • Do not mix chemicals.
  • Drive directly to the drop-off site after you load up your vehicle.

If you have more than 40 pounds or 30 gallons, or for all other questions, call Norwalk Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.

These items will be accepted:

(City of Norwalk)

These items will not be accepted:

(City of Norwalk)

