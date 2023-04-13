Hazardous waste collections; library senior events, huge tag sale

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

Hazardous waste collections

The 2023 Norwalk-area Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event schedule is in place, according to a news release. These events, all of which are free to Norwalk residents presenting their driver’s license or vehicle registration, are for residential discards only. Business or commercial loads won’t be accepted. Here are the details:

In Westport on Saturday April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Greens Farms railroad station parking lot #1 , located on New Creek Road between I-95 and the RR tracks.

on Saturday April 22 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the , located on New Creek Road between I-95 and the RR tracks. In Greenwich on Saturday May 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Island Beach parking lot , located on Arch Street.

on Saturday May 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the , located on Arch Street. In Darien on Saturday June 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Noroton Heights railroad station , located south of the tracks on Hollow Tree Ridge Road.

on Saturday June 3 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the , located south of the tracks on Hollow Tree Ridge Road. In Stamford on Saturday July 15 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Rippowam Middle School , located at 381 High Ridge Road.

on Saturday July 15 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at , located at 381 High Ridge Road. In Norwalk on Saturday Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Norwalk High School , located at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive (off County Street).

on Saturday Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at , located at 23 Calvin Murphy Drive (off County Street). In New Canaan on Saturday Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 394 Main Street.

Wilton and Weston are not participating this year.

Guidelines for transporting your items:

Leave materials in their original labelled containers.

Tighten caps and lids.

Pack the containers in sturdy upright boxes padded with newspaper.

Sort and pack items seperately (paint, pesticides, household cleaners, etc.).

Do not mix chemicals.

If you have more than 40 pounds or 30 gallons, or for all other questions, call Norwalk Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.

These items will be accepted:

These items will not be accepted:

Library offers events for seniors

A new batch of diverse senior citizens’ events is planned for Norwalk Public Library according to a news release. All will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. in the library’s Main Branch Auditorium, located at 1 Belden Avenue. Registration for all the programs and activities is at Form Center • Norwalk Public Library Services, CT • CivicEngage (norwalkpl.org). Address questions to Library Director Sherrelle Harris at (203) 899-2780 ext. 15123.

Preventing Falls: Tuesday April 25.

Creating Art Through Touch For The Vision Impaired: Taught by Silvermine artist Colleen Rose Hains using the “Nanna’s Painting Kit” sensory code. Tuesdays May 2, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, and Nov. 21.

Armchair Travel Series: Discussions. visual presentations, and various enhancements.

Stockholm, including authentic Swedish treats, Tuesday June 13.

Ireland, with Irish trivia and authentic sweets, Tuesday July 11.

Yosemite National Park. Create jewelry with turquoise- and pearl-colored beads, Tuesday Aug. 8.

Yellowstone National Park. Create a Grand Prismatic Spring-inspired mandala dot painting, Tuesday Aug. 29.

Recognizing And Preventing Caregiver Strain: Ways to help non-professional caregivers (said to be roughly 1/3 of all U.S. adults) avoid anxiety, depression, and medical problems. Tuesday Sept. 12.

Housing Options For Seniors: Insights from an assisted living advisor, a local realtor, and a home care advocate. Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Staying Safe At Home As We Age: How to set up a home to meet senior residents’ safety needs. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Disability Planning—Power Of Attorney And Healthcare Proxy Clinic: The process for naming a medical agent who can make decisions in a senior’s behalf if need be, and info about Connecticut’s orders regarding life-sustaining treatments for terminally ill patients. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Cataract Seminar: Cataract causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. Tuesday Nov. 14.

Administering An Estate: Steps to take upon the death of a family member or friend. Tuesday Nov. 28

Neurographic Art: A new meditative art form in which participants create colorful designs to achieve a calming connection with their subconscious. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Library Adult Services Director Cynde Lahey will partner with Norwalk Senior Center Executive Director Beatrix Lane to provide Senior Center transportation.

The program evolved from a conversation among Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris, Library Board Chair Moina Noor, Greenwich Woods Skilled Nursing and Rehab Outreach Liaison Judy Santamaria, Silvermine artist Colleen Hains, and Attorney Barbara Koteen of Diserio Martin O’Connor & Castiglioni LLP. The participants discussed Norwalk’s expanding over-65 population, as shown in this graph: Norwalk-Population-2018-2028.png (622×448) (norwalkct.org).

Wilton tag sale benefits Norwalk nonprofit

A huge variety of items will be for sale at Wilton’s enormous 94-year-old semi-annual tag sale “Minks to Sinks,” planned for Saturday May 6 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Sunday, May 7 (Bargain Day) from noon until 4 p.m., and Monday, May 8 (Bargain Day) from 9 until 11:30 a.m.

It’s at 395 Danbury Road, corner of School Road and Route 7 near the Wilton High School tennis courts. According to a news release, onsite consignment and donation hours are Tuesday May 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Wednesday May 3 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m./4 until 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organized and staffed by roughly 200 local volunteers, the mammoth event’s proceeds benefit Norwalk-based nonprofit social service provider Family & Children’s Agency. Agency President/CEO Robert F. Cashel said “It feels great to help our community see their unwanted items get a second life through donating and consigning, and shoppers getting incredible bargains on items that are new to them. Every sale I’m impressed by the amount of work the Minks to Sinks volunteers put into running this event and so grateful to them and the community for supporting FCA.”

Learn more, and find out what you can and cannot donate or consign at Minks to Sinks Wilton | Family & Children’s Agency (familyandchildrensagency.org)