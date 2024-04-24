Quantcast

Health Department will check your child’s vaccine status today

By


Once Around the City cube

In observance of National Infant Immunization Week, the Norwalk Health Department joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics in urging families to check with their healthcare providers to ensure that children are up to date on vaccines.

A news release says that pandemic-induced disruptions still persist, causing some children’s checkups and vaccinations to be delayed or overlooked. You can confirm your child’s vaccine status by visiting the Health Department’s lobby at 127 East Avenue today from 1 until 4 p.m. where a staffer will check the vaccination record in Connecticut’s immunization information system “CT WIZ.”

The Health Department’s Immunization Action Plan gives free vaccinations to eligible children from birth through age 18, as well as free whooping cough-preventing vaccine for family members or caregivers over age 11 who care for infants less than 12 months old. Action Plan Coordinator Pam Bates said “Young children should receive their vaccinations on schedule and before age 2, to protect them from fourteen dangerous diseases. Vaccinations help a child’s immune system get the help it needs to protect against diseases like measles and whooping cough. These illnesses are highly contagious and can be very serious, especially for babies and young children.”

Travel and adult immunization services are also available at the Health Department. For more information about vaccines or Health Department immunization services, call (203) 854-7776, or visit www.norwalkct.gov/vaccines. The Department’s website is at www.norwalkhealth.com.

Recommended

Rainfall caused wastewater treatment plant to hit capacity last month
Rainfall caused wastewater treatment plant to hit capacity last month
Norwalk Common Council approves pilot reservation system for pickleball, tennis courts
Norwalk Common Council approves pilot reservation system for pickleball, tennis courts
Once Around the City
Norwalk Library hosts panel of experts on election security, April 28

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Historic Hyatt house, illegally razed, replaced by $1.4 million home

Norwalk officials explain steps to residential parking passes 

Century-old time capsule found at former YMCA; contents donated to Norwalk museum

 Plans for new hotel spark debate over historic preservation—or stifling competition 

Wilton man heading to federal prison after allegedly selling counterfeit art in Norwalk

Recent Comments