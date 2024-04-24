Health Department will check your child’s vaccine status today

In observance of National Infant Immunization Week, the Norwalk Health Department joins the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics in urging families to check with their healthcare providers to ensure that children are up to date on vaccines.

A news release says that pandemic-induced disruptions still persist, causing some children’s checkups and vaccinations to be delayed or overlooked. You can confirm your child’s vaccine status by visiting the Health Department’s lobby at 127 East Avenue today from 1 until 4 p.m. where a staffer will check the vaccination record in Connecticut’s immunization information system “CT WIZ.”

The Health Department’s Immunization Action Plan gives free vaccinations to eligible children from birth through age 18, as well as free whooping cough-preventing vaccine for family members or caregivers over age 11 who care for infants less than 12 months old. Action Plan Coordinator Pam Bates said “Young children should receive their vaccinations on schedule and before age 2, to protect them from fourteen dangerous diseases. Vaccinations help a child’s immune system get the help it needs to protect against diseases like measles and whooping cough. These illnesses are highly contagious and can be very serious, especially for babies and young children.”

Travel and adult immunization services are also available at the Health Department. For more information about vaccines or Health Department immunization services, call (203) 854-7776, or visit www.norwalkct.gov/vaccines. The Department’s website is at www.norwalkhealth.com.