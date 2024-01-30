Heart Month ‘RED DAY’ is Friday

February is Heart Month, an annual observance highlighting the importance of cardiovascular health. Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States, causing an estimated 695,000 deaths in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System states that more than 3,000 Norwalk adults reported a heart disease diagnosis.

According to a news release, Norwalk Health Department will be offering these heart health programs and services in February:

Learn your numbers including blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference-at one of two free Health Department screening events:

Tuesday Feb. 6 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue.

Tuesday Feb. 20 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut Street in SoNo.

More Learn Your Numbers info is at Know Your Numbers | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov)

Get a free HIV test on Wednesday Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 until 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 137 East Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 2 is Wear Red Day, marking the National Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign. To increase heart disease prevention awareness, wear red on Friday, Feb. 2, take a photo, and share it.

Heart health info sources include:

NorWalker Walking initiative for physical activity: https://www.norwalkct.gov/1353/NorWALKER

Nourish Norwalk for information on healthy eating: https://www.norwalkct.gov/2552/Nourishing-Norwalk

The American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 resource Life’s Essential 8 | American Heart Association

Call Kelley Tomlinson with questions at (203) 854-7982. The Norwalk Health Department website is at | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov)