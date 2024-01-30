Quantcast

Heart Month ‘RED DAY’ is Friday

By


February is Heart Month, an annual observance highlighting the importance of cardiovascular health. Heart disease is still the leading cause of death in the United States, causing an estimated 695,000 deaths in 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  The CDC’s Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System states that more than 3,000 Norwalk adults reported a heart disease diagnosis.

According to a news release, Norwalk Health Department will be offering these heart health programs and services in February:

Once Around the City cube

Learn your numbers including blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index (BMI), and waist circumference-at one of two free Health Department screening events:

  • Tuesday Feb. 6 from 2 until 4 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue.
  • Tuesday Feb. 20 from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. at Smilow Life Center, 55 Chestnut Street in SoNo.

More Learn Your Numbers info is at  Know Your Numbers | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov)

  • Get a free HIV test on Wednesday Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. until noon and 1 until 4 p.m. at the Health Department, 137 East Avenue.

Friday, Feb. 2 is Wear Red Day, marking the National Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign. To increase heart disease prevention awareness, wear red on Friday, Feb. 2, take a photo, and share it.

Heart health info sources include:

Call Kelley Tomlinson with questions at (203) 854-7982.  The Norwalk Health Department website is at | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.gov)

Comments

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Council members deal with racist, antisemitic comments

Read More

Norwalk introduces arborist as part of tree efforts

Buoyant Rilling issues State of the City address

NY woman dies after eating cookies sold by Stew Leonard’s, without proper labeling

Antisemitic harassment continues with Monday morning emails to Norwalk Council members

Advertisement


Recent Comments