Help ban rodenticides that are killing Connecticut’s hawks, raptors & other wildlife

There is no such thing as a safe poison. Second-generation anti-coagulant rodenticides are no exception as they are not only deadly to the targeted animals, mice or rats, but also to the many predatory animals we cherish in Connecticut.

This often includes hawks, falcons, eagles, owls, vultures, coyotes, fox, bobcat, raccoon and more. The non-targeted victims die from internal bleeding after consuming poisoned rodents, which are their natural prey. They may also even ingest bait directly, as witnessed in household pets and even small children.

Harming and killing the natural predators that regulate rodent populations will never be the solution to managing mice and rats. The best line of defense is exclusion and sanitation.

Please join Friends of Animals in supporting SB962, An Act Concerning the Use of Certain Rodenticides for the Protection of Hawks, Raptors and other Wildlife—which would ban the use of SGARS in CT, allowing for some exceptions. You can help by testifying in writing and via Zoom or in person during an Environment Committee public hearing at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15. To submit testimony online before 11 a.m. Feb. 15 go here.



To sign up to speak at Wednesday’s hearing in person or via zoom, register by 3 p.m. on Feb. 13 here.

For the past few years, FoA has had a front row seat to the full and interesting daily lives of a pair of red-tailed hawks who have decided to build a nest high up in the crown of a tree across the parking lot of our Darien headquarters. We’ve watched them repair their nest every year around this time, hunt, preen themselves in the sun and raise young. The thought of them slowly bleeding to death from ingesting second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides is sickening.

Nicole Rivard

Friends of Animals

Editor-in-Chief

Media/Government Relations Manager