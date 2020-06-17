Help Wanted! Come grow with us…

NancyOnNorwalk’s readership is growing. And so is our award-winning coverage of City Hall, neighborhood news, and the tumultuous forces reshaping our community.

We need an energetic, enterprising administrator, working part-time with our publication’s board of directors and editorial team, to support that evolution.

Experience in online advertising, digital publishing data, and book-keeping would all be particularly valuable. Fundraising and development experience would be a huge plus. Flexible hours (approximately 20 hours per month) that could grow; salary based on experience.

If you value our commitment to local news and would like to grow with us, please send your resumé and contact information to [email protected]