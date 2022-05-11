Hepatitis Awareness Month; Norwalk Art Space; ‘Bike Rack Poetic Challenge’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Free Hepatitis C testing

Norwalk Art Space chooses artists

Scavenger hunt for cyclists

Hepatitis Awareness Month

May is Hepatitis Awareness Month. Free Hepatitis C testing can be had throughout the month at Norwalk Health Department, located at 137 East Ave. Hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon, and Mondays and Wednesdays from 2 to 4:30 p.m. You don’t need an appointment, according to a news release.

The Health Department said that although Hepatitis C is a major cause of liver cancer in the U.S. it often produces no symptoms. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 40% of people living with Hepatitis C don’t know they are infected. Early detection enables risk-reducing treatment.

“Getting tested is the only way to know if you have Hepatitis,” Norwalk Health Department’s Clinical Supervisor Darleen Hoffler said. “Knowing your diagnosis early is incredibly important and gives you the opportunity to get lifesaving treatment to cure Hepatitis C.”

For more info, call the Health Department at (203) 854-7776 or visit | Norwalk, CT – Official Website (norwalkct.org).

Norwalk Art Space

The Norwalk Art Space’s 2022-2023 in-house artists have been chosen, according to a press release. Their works will be showcased from Saturday June 18 until Thursday Aug. 18.

Korry Fellows:

Jerri Graham, photographer and writer

Susan Hardesty, curator

Sarah King, painter, sculptor and children’s book illustrator

Iyaba Ibo Mandingo, painter and collage maker

Each Korry Fellow is a distinguished local artist who will curate a two-month main gallery exhibition with a free one-day workshop based on the works displayed. The Fellows will also each host a public multi-artist talk.

Resident Artists:

Greg Aimé, multi-disciplined artist

Elisha Brockenberry, multi-dimensional environmental artist

Lily Morgan, art educator and painter

Tiara Trent, multimedia artist

Each Resident Artist, having shown talent, growth potential, and aptitude for working with youth, will teach a weekly art class which the Korry Fellows will help them develop. The Residents each get free private studio space, Art Space Café exposure, and the opportunity to take part in all Art Space programming.

The news release said, “In keeping with The Norwalk Art Space’s mission to promote under-represented artists, the new group of eight artists includes six women and five people of color.”

“The Norwalk Art Space for me is an opportunity to bring local talents together to not only bring national attention to our state, but also to inspire all the budding young homegrown artists who often imagine having to leave Connecticut for exposure,” Fellow Iyaba Ibo Mandingo said.

“The vision that Alexandra (Art Space founder Alexandra Korry) had was truly a gift to this community. Giving students, artists, and the public an opportunity to learn about, create, and appreciate art is what makes this special,” Resident Artist Tiara Trent said.

The Art Space and Art Space Cafe are located at 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Hours are Wednesday – Friday 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission is always free. The facility is handicap accessible with a ramp and elevator. Se habla español. Phone (203) 252-2840, email [email protected], website www.thenorwalkartspace.org

National Bike Month

May is National Bike Month, and Norwalk’s “Bike Rack Poetic Challenge,” a scavenger hunt based on City Poet Laureate Bill Hayden’s new opus Norwalk, A Universe City, is announced in a news release from event sponsor the Norwalk Bike/Walk Commission. Here’s how it works:

Bike or walk to some of the city’s 29 bike racks shown on the map at www.bikenorwalk.org . Each rack has a sign displaying one of Norwalk, A Universe City’s 14 lines.

. Each rack has a sign displaying one of Norwalk, A Universe City’s 14 lines. Submit a picture of the sign to www.bikenorwalk.org , or post the pic to social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) using the hashtags #BikeWalkNorwalk and #NationalBikeMonth.

, or post the pic to social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) using the hashtags #BikeWalkNorwalk and #NationalBikeMonth. Upon submitting pics of all 14 lines, you’ll be eligible to win a t-shirt emblazoned with the poem.

Hayden will read the poem in a month-end closing ceremony, details of which “will be shared on social media late this month.” He said “I started thinking back to when we first moved to Norwalk in 1970, and all the parts of Norwalk that have played an important role in our family’s lives. Our son went through the Norwalk Public School system, we made new friends here, found a church, and enjoyed the city-wide events that drew us together as a community.”

Norwalk Public Library, Keep Norwalk Beautiful, and The Center for Contemporary Printmaking partnered with the Bike/Walk Commission in organizing the Challenge.

National Bike Month’s sponsor is The League of American Bicyclists, a century-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit said to be “an advocacy group leveraging support for funding state and local transportation alternatives.”