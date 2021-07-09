Hey Norwalk: Let’s talk trash

NORWALK, Conn. — Here’s some trashy news stemming from Tuesday’s Common Council Public Works Committee meeting:

Solid waste fee to increase to $95 a ton

to increase to $95 a ton Collections have yet to drop to pre-pandemic levels

have yet to drop to pre-pandemic levels Rowayton’s winning the food scrap competition

Fee going up

The City is losing money on solid waste collection, as City Carting charges the City $95 a ton to have solid waste hauled away but is charging folks $90 a ton to drop it off, Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works Anthony Robert Carr said Tuesday.

If this sounds familiar, it should: exactly a year ago, the Public Works Committee announced a plan to increase the fees from $85 a ton to $90 a ton, and then to $95 a ton in 2021. So that’s what’s moving forward. The Committee unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing Aug. 3 on the proposal.

City Carting was charging Norwalk $93 a ton while haulers paid the increased fee of $90, which was expected, Carr said. “We didn’t feel that it was fair to jump from the $85 a ton to $95 a ton, have a $10 swing… to alleviate some of the fiscal burden, especially during COVID, we agreed that the best approach was to do it in two phases.”

Stamford and Darien are charging $95, while Greenwich is charging $100, Waste Programs Manager Jessica Paladino said.

Residents still get the first ton for free, Public Works Committee Chairman George Tsiranides (D-District D) said.

“It’s unfortunate, but we’re just dealing with the times and the increases that the city has to absorb itself,” he said.

Solid waste report

Curbside collection tonnage in May is down 16% from May 2020, Paldino said in a memo. Recycling curbside tonnage is down 14.6% and recycling at the transfer station is down 21.9%.

“The numbers are starting to return to pre-pandemic volumes, although I don’t think we’re totally there yet,” Carr said to the Committee. Paladino agreed, calling them “slightly higher than what we would typically see pre-pandemic,” and, “we are leveling back out to a new normal.”

Many people have gone back to work but also some are continuing to work from home via Zoom, Tsiranides suggested.

While that’s part of it, the curbside collection is up and down each month, Paladino said. “A lot of it is people cleaning out houses, people, you know, changing home ownerships, we’re seeing a lot of home clean out.”

Food composting

Since April of 2020, Norwalk has collected 58.8 tons of food scrap for composting, Carr said. In a different statistic, it’s 54.7 tons since July 2020.

The reason for that distinction is that the Sixth Taxing District paid for the food scrap recycling in April, May and June of 2020 and then it became a city-wide program, Carr explained.

The stats are as of last Friday. Between April 2020 and June 1, it was 53 tons, and from July 2020 to June 1, it was 49 tons.

“The program is gaining popularity, it’s a hit with the residents,” Paladino said.

The Rowayton Community Center was the first site for the compost collection and a pilot program at the transfer station began the week of July 13, a year ago. Starter kits, which include one 2 gallon-countertop pail, one 6-gallon home storage and two rolls of compostable bags, are sold for $25. The City allocated $12,000 in its operating budget to run the pilot for a year; it costs about $175 a ton for the vendor to remove the materials, public works officials said in 2020.

Rowayton’s food scraps account for about 55% of the total, Carr said Tuesday. There are two containers at the transfer station but they’re 35 gallons and the containers in Rowayton are 65 gallons, according to Paladino. The six smaller containers rotating on Crescent Street are “continuously being filled” but so are the larger five in Rowayton.

Norwalk – Food Scrap Recycling Guide. 3-11-21_202103111117084429