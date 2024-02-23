Himes visits local Norwalk businesses today

In South Norwalk today at 2 p.m., two Black female-owned businesses–Darlene Wilson’s New Image Salon, located at 81 North Main Street, and Mellodye “Sweets” Ragin’s SoNo Entertainment & Recording Studios at 56 North Main will celebrate Black History Month with a visit from U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT4), according to a news release. Both of these SoNo companies previously got grants from the Norwalk Innovations Program, a partnership between the Greater Norwalk Chamber and the city’s Business Development and Tourism Department.

Himes’ routing today also includes a 10 a.m. meet-up with seniors group Staying Put New Canaan at Waveny House, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan, and a 5:30 p.m. appearance in a rally for Ukraine at Stamford Government Center, 888 Washington Boulevard.