The Norwalk Board of Education is proud to recognize Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, we recognize the contributions made and the important presence and impact of Hispanic and Latino Americans in our community and nation. Through strong commitment to family, faith and hard work, Latinos have enhanced and shaped our national character with centuries-old traditions that reflect the multiethnic and multicultural customs of their community.

More than 55% of the Norwalk Public Schools student population comes from the Hispanic community. We look forward to celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of their families’ ancestors who have come from Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, and other Spanish cultures.

Norwalk Public Schools will host its second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Brien McMahon High School. We invite all our families and the community to the district-wide event featuring amazing student presentations, artwork and performances that highlight the amazing culture of the world’s Hispanic communities.

The roots of Hispanic Heritage Month date back to 1968. Each year on Sept. 15, the anniversary of independence of five Latin American countries is recognized: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico, Chile and Belize also celebrate their independence days during this period. The observation started in 1968 under President Lyndon

B. Johnson as Hispanic Heritage Week and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.

The Hispanic population of the United States now totals more than 62.1 million people, making people of Hispanic origin the nation’s largest ethnic or racial minority. According to the 2020 U.S.

Census, the Hispanic population constituted 19 percent of the nation’s total population.

By declaring this Hispanic Heritage Month, the Board of Education encourages all schools to bring an appreciation and understanding of others’ cultures and languages into the lives of our young children, and share in this annual tribute by celebrating the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced our city and country.