Historic Hyatt house, illegally razed, replaced by $1.4 million home

Construction is nearly complete on the site of one of Norwalk’s oldest dwellings, which was illegally bulldozed in 2022. (Photo by Julia Rachel.)

A new house is nearing completion on the site of one of Norwalk’s oldest dwellings, which was illegally bulldozed in 2022. The price tag for the new construction is 4.5 times that of the historic home it replaced.

The Thomas Hyatt House at 21 Willow Street, a saltbox dating back to 1677, was one of the few houses not burned by the British during the Battle of Norwalk in 1799. Cesar Diaz and Kembery Mora bought it for $310,000 in November of 2021 and knocked it down nearly a year later.

The price tag for the new construction is 4.5 times that of the historic home it replaced. (Photo by Julia Rachel.)

The four-bedroom home they built in its place, heralded in its real estate listing as “the epitome of modern architectural brilliance,” is offered at $1.4 million. Even taking into account fines and fees totaling $16,446 for the illegal demolition, the price likely represents a hefty profit for Diaz and Mora, who claimed to have no knowledge of the home’s historic significance.

Tod Bryant of the Norwalk Preservation Trust disputes their claims, referencing the plaque with the house’s established date. Not only was the plaque on the front of the house, Bryant says, “[it] was in the Zillow listing, but all [they] saw was an old house they could easily bulldoze.” After the demolition, the Norwalk Preservation Trust “asked [Diaz] for permission to look at the remains in order to salvage or at least document anything that was significant,” said Bryant. They were denied access.

Diaz and Mora filed for a renovation permit for the second floor of the historic house. Instead of being renovated, the house was torn down by a contracting company owned by the couple.

The illegal demolition posed multiple safety hazards. Diaz and Mora did not contact the city or the electric company to turn off the power before knocking the house down. In the Notice of Findings of Violations, Chief Building Official Bill Ireland called that “a situation that was extremely dangerous, if not deadly.”

There were other issues. Occupants of neighboring buildings were not notified prior to the demolition. Nor did Diaz and Mora erect the eight-foot fence between the adjoining properties, required under Connecticut General Statutes, section 29-408.

At 4,524 square feet, the new build stands out on the street, where the other homes range from 900 to 2,500 square feet. The interior features four “generously-sized” bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious first floor, high ceilings, and hardwood floors.

The loss of the historic Thomas Hyatt House was enormous, but the city is taking measures to ensure this won’t happen again. Corporate Counsel Jeffry Spahr said the city amended the demolition delay ordinance to increase fines for such violations, to deter anyone else from destroying a historic property.