Holding proms of both local high schools on same date raises concerns

As a parent of a senior in P-Tech at Norwalk High School, I am deeply concerned about the decision to schedule the proms of Norwalk High School/P-Tech and Brien McMahon/CGS on the same day.



This decision, while seemingly innocuous, poses significant safety risks and places an unfair burden on our students, who have already endured a challenging high school experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a well-known fact that students from both high schools often attend proms at both schools. By scheduling these events concurrently, we are not limiting attendance but are inadvertently raising the stakes for potential accidents. Students, eager to celebrate with friends from both schools, may find themselves rushing between venues, increasing the likelihood of accidents and liability issues. At a time when we should prioritize the safety and well-being of our students, this decision seems counterintuitive.

Moreover, this scheduling conflict forces our students to make an unfair choice between two significant events. Our students have already missed out on pivotal moments in their adolescence, including their middle school graduation and much of their freshman year due to the pandemic. Now, as they approach the culmination of their high school journey, they are being asked to choose one school event over the other. This is not only unjust but also diminishes the joy and celebration that prom is meant to represent.

I urge the principals of Norwalk High School/P-Tech and Brien McMahon/CGS to reconsider the scheduling of the proms. Coordination between the schools to set different dates for these events would demonstrate a commitment to the safety and inclusivity of all students. It would allow our seniors to fully embrace this rite of passage without the added stress of logistical challenges and safety concerns.

As a community, we must advocate for decisions that prioritize the well-being and happiness of our students. Let us come together to ensure that the proms of 2024 are remembered not for the challenges they presented, but for the joy and celebration they brought to our students’ lives.

Sincerely,

Iliana Zuniga

Parent of a Senior in P-Tech, Norwalk High School

Editor’s Note: The senior high school proms for both high schools are scheduled for May 24.