Holiday events, bingo, health warning

Mill Hill

Step back into 18th century colonial times by taking a free self-guided tour of Mill Hill Historic Park’s buildings and exhibits from 1 until 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 11 when Norwalk Historical Society hosts its Holiday Open House. According to a news release, attendees will enjoy complimentary holiday cookies and hot cider while experiencing the park’s interactive exhibit “Norwalk’s Changing Communities: 13,000BC – 1835.” Other Mill Hill attractions include the c.1826 Downtown District One-Room Schoolhouse and the c.1740 Governor Fitch Law Office which will be decked out for the holidays.

You can show your generosity by bringing non-perishable food items to be passed along to Norwalk’s non-profit homeless service provider Open Doors.

The park is located at 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Handicapped and limited mobility parking is said to be available on site. For general parking, follow the blue signs to the Family Center building at the corner of East Wall Street and Park Street.

Lockwood Mathews

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s seasonal offering is curator Stacey Danielson’s new exhibition A Holiday Wonderland at the Mansion, presenting Victorian era tree displays, a 19th-century skating scene, a festive holiday dinner party, magnificent gowns, and more. Collaborators include interior designers Victoria Vandamm of Vandamm Interiors and Marcia Taylor Reid of Taylor Reid Design LLC, and floral design specialist Danna DiElsi of The Silk Touch. Danielson was assisted by LMMM Trustees Mimi Findlay and Paul Veeder and the Mansion’s Curatorial Committee.

You have from now until Wednesday Dec. 31 to see it. Get tickets at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs. They cost from $8-15, and are free for children under 8 years old.

The mansion, located at 295 West Avenue in Norwalk, is a National Historic Landmark and is ranked among USA Today’s “10Best Holiday Historic Home Tours in the U.S.” for the second consecutive year. The website is at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com , Email address is [email protected], phone is (203) 838-9799.

Bingo at St. Ann

The St. Ann Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave., is offering bingo Monday evenings. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.

Prices vary according to how many cards you play. A packet is $15 while specials are $18.

For more information, call 203-853-8777 and leave a message.

Warning: A serious flu season expected

It’s National Infuenza Vaccination Week. Norwalk Health Department reminds us that annual flu shots are recommended for everyone age six months or older. Flu shots and COVID boosters (while supplies last) can be had on Tuesdays from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Norwalk Health Department’s office, located at 137 East Ave.

Respiratory viruses are rising in Connecticut and around the country according to a news release. Norwalk’s Health Director Deanna D’Amore urges you to:

Stay current with vaccines, including COVID boosters and flu.

with vaccines, including COVID boosters and flu. Wash your hands often.

your hands often. Cover your face when you sneeze or cough.

when you sneeze or cough. Disinfect high-touch surfaces.

high-touch surfaces. Wear a high-quality mask when in public.

a high-quality mask when in public. Don’t go to school or work if you’re symptomatic, even if you test negative for COVID.

“Public health officials at the national and state level have warned residents to prepare for a serious flu season this year,” D’Amore said. “Unfortunately, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and COVID are already adding to the problem. We encourage everyone to stay up to date on your vaccines, practice good ‘respiratory etiquette’, and stay home when you’re feeling sick.”

LMMM appoints new Board member

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum has appointed fast-track finance expert Kathleen Olsen to its Board of Trustees. A CPA with over 25 years of experience, Olsen is currently a director at homebuilding/land development concern Green Brick Partners (NYSE: GRBK) and has been chief financial officer at equity fund Eminence Capital and audit manager/investment partnership specialist at accounting firm Anchin, Block & Anchin. She’s an adjunct professor at Fordham University who holds a B.S. with honors from State University of New York at Albany, a noted philanthropist, and a seasoned traveler who’s visited 68 countries.