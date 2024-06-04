How Norwalk is spending its contingency fund

The Norwalk Board of Estimate and Taxation on May 6

Each year, as a part of its annual budget, the city sets aside a certain amount of money in a contingency fund to “provide for unanticipated expenditures.” For 2023-2024, the city set aside $1.5 million in contingency, and with less than a month left in that fiscal year, the city is on track to have about half a million left, according to Tom Ellis, the city’s director of management and budgets.

“After last month, we were at $563,000, and you just approved $25,000 for Deanna [D’Amore, health director] so that will bring that down to $537,000 or so,” he told the Board of Estimate and Taxation on Monday. “Coming into the end of the year, we should still have at least $500,000 to be under budget.”

Of the nearly $1 million the city has spent so far, the largest cost was $475,000 for overtime for school resource officers at Norwalk Public Schools.

The contingency fund has also gone to:

$37,500 for Attorney Steve Mednick for charter rewrite counsel services

$60,000 for a new engine for Rescue Truck #2

$54,200 for pension adjustments

$27,600 for advertising and publishing around the charter rewrite

$82,000 for building and renovations at City Hall for the mayor’s office and customer service area

$33,000 for emergency repairs for Engine 2

$7,000 for FOIA software

$8,500 for Planning and Zoning messenger services

$15,000 for the city-wide zoning rewrite

$35,000 for an assistant city clerk to serve the Common Council

$7,500 for living wage increases for the security provider for the health department and city hall

$65,000 for relocation assistance for residents after a fire

$30,000 for a redistrict consultant

On Monday, the Board unanimously approved an additional $25,000 for the health department—$10,000 in additional relocation expenses and $15,000 to storage costs related to eviction services.

“We do have a request for $10,000 from contingency to carry us through the end of the fiscal year to continue providing the relocation services,” D’Amore told the board. “We’ve had another fire since I’ve seen you last, so this is to carry us through the rest of the year.”

Board member Troy Jellerette said that while he believes it’s great that Norwalk provides relocation services, he questioned how successful the city is at “going after the owner’s insurance to get repaid.”

“It’s not quite that easy,” said Bill Mooney, assistant director of health. “Sometimes it depends on the cause of the fire. We can charge the owner if it’s an illegal apartment, and it’s unsafe, that type of thing. If it’s a fire that’s started by an accident and there were no violations on the house, or often it’s by the tenant, we don’t really try and seek it because it’s not the fault per se of the owner or negligence on their part.”

Mooney said they did have a fire which included an illegal apartment they were able to recoup about $1,000 from the owner. He also noted that the way the state’s Relocation Act is written, a municipality can only charge the owner up to $4,000.

“[The owner’s] going to get money back to pay for the fire damages, and then he should—it’s something we should look into because we’ve seen a lot more of these this year unfortunately,” Jellerette said.