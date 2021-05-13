Hughes defends Recreation & Parks efforts to maintain athletic fields; union called an obstacle

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Council members are searching for a way to improve maintenance of the City’s athletic fields in the spring, when the demand exceeds the Recreation and Parks Department’s supply of labor.

It’s a “broken record” every year, people complaining about the fields, Council member Thomas Keegan (R-District D) said. “No one’s to blame, it’s just, I think, the whole system and the process.”

“We’re almost in an impossible situation,” Acting Recreation and Parks Department Director Ken Hughes said.

Trash in school playgrounds was also touched upon in the Council Recreation and Parks Committee meeting Wednesday, which ended with concrete action: a unanimous vote to recommend the Personnel Committee work with AFSCME Local 2405 to attempt outsourcing maintenance for some fields during the peak season that’s causing complaints.

That was suggested by Council member John Kydes (D-District C) to keep the issue from “falling into the abyss.”

‘It’s been this way for the past 10-15 years’

Recreation and Parks currently has 18 staff members, Hughes said. One is assigned to Calf Pasture Beach, one to Cranbury Park; there’s a plumber, a plumber’s assistant, a carpenter, a carpenter’s assistant, a maintenance trades worker and a heavy equipment operator.

“That leaves us with 10 staff for general maintenance throughout the city,” and the department has 52 sites to maintain, 18 of them school properties. Included are Calf Pasture Beach, Shady Beach, Cranbury Park, Veterans Park, Oyster Shell Park, Flax Hill Park and Ryan Park.

Two employees pick up garbage – a ton of garbage a day, two days a week, he said. That’s from schools and parks, not “street garbage.” Two employees mow lawns, with a goal of cutting every site once a day. One employee paints lines on fields – the baseball outfields, the lacrosse fields, the soccer fields.

“Typically, we average one staff member out per week, whether it be sick, vacation, personal time, you know, we typically have one staff member out a day,” Hughes said. And on a typical non-rainy day, eight to nine fields can require lining. Then there are beach fields and “in actuality, we’re doing 11 fields a day, Monday to Friday. Throw in a rainy day, equipment breakdowns …just the reality of the situation.”

“So one of the issues that we’ve had and we’ve had it forever, is we get the schedules from the leagues. We know what fields they’re using, but we don’t know when they’re using these fields,” Hughes said. “…Our workload is handed to us… There’s days that we’re faced with 15-16 fields. And it’s physically impossible for us to get all those fields done. It just doesn’t work. And that’s why you’ll hear, process is broken. It’s been this way for the past 10-15 years, because that’s how business has been conducted for the past 10 or 15 years.”

He suggested that the City set the schedule for the leagues “so we know what fields we have in Norwalk.”

“When we’re faced with 15 or 16 fields a day, then we’re left with making a decision, what fields we do first, and typically we prioritize the high schools, and then we work our way down through the leagues, but obviously some fields are not getting done,” Hughes said. “So then you see the post on Facebook, ‘our field wasn’t touched,’ you know, ‘we have the game,’ and that makes us look bad.”

More staff might sound like the answer but it’s seasonal, “a mad dash, March, April, May, with high school sports and all the leagues just starting up, you know, just coming out of winter,” he said. “A lot of times you can’t even touch the fields, until April because they’re so wet, you know, with the thaw.”

Work was added to Recreation and Parks and while two positions were added, they were replacements for other positions, meaning that some of the labor was reassigned, Hughes said.

The park at 50 Washington St. is great but it needs maintenance and the new Ryan Park is using resources, he said.

“Through the time that I’ve been here, which is now 13 years, I’ve actually lost two driver-classified employees, because when they created the plumber assistant and the carpenter assistant they didn’t give me new employees, they reclassified existing positions,” Hughes said. “So they actually took away a driver position to create the plumber assistant, took away a driver position to create the carpenters assistant. So those are actually men on the ground that were taken away from me, yeah, that we would use for for daily maintenance. I mean granted we have a ton of plumbing work and a ton of carpentry work in those positions are needed. But it wasn’t two additional position, it was in lieu of.”

Outsourcing?

Keegan suggested that the leagues might be willing to foot some of the bill by maintaining fields themselves. Hughes said it’s a matter of collective bargaining agreements.

“A few years ago…we did have a company that did fields, I think three days a week for them and we did it the rest of the time,” Hughes said. “It worked out well and then the union got involved and, you know, it had to be stopped.”

“My son was involved in Cal Ripken league until he aged out and these leagues are, are very open to absorbing the cost to keep these fields at their level of quality,” Kydes said. “And the issue was always the union, the kickback from them. So yeah, I strongly suggest passing this on to the Personnel Committee to open that dialogue and to allow these leads to outsource some of these, the maintenance of these fields.”

Trash

“I’ve been hearing too from folks, PTOs in particular, about trash pickup at school,” Council member Dominique Johnson (D-At Large) said, asking how often Recs and Parks collects trash from schools.

“The garbage truck visit each site, twice a week to empty the big green 95-gallon toter cans that are around the site. And then we have two part time staff that all they do is pick litter. So, they hit the site, probably once every two to three weeks,” Hughes said. That being said, they don’t hit every site in the city. The reason being, they spend a lot of their time at the trouble sites, sites like Flax Hill Park, Veterans Park along the water, the new Ryan Park.”

So it’s not a scheduled rotation for schools, because they’re spending time at the parks, he said. “In the past the (school) custodians used to take a quick run around the building, every morning, you know quickly pick up any glass or let us know of any major issues that we can address at the school, but I don’t think that happens anymore.”