Humanists discuss justice, St. Ann’s offers pizza deal, NCC hosts Jet Blue founder

“Connecticut 2021: The Justice Landscape” will be the topic of a free Zoom discussion with Chief Deputy State Senate Majority Leader Gary Winfield at 7 p.m. Monday Feb.8, hosted by Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC). A forceful social justice advocate, Sen. Winfield is known for his leadership role in the passage of the State’s police accountability bill, as well as his part in the 2012 abolition of the death penalty in Connecticut. He is Co-Chair of the State Judiciary Committee, and serves on the Public Safety, Education, Appropriations, and Security Committees.

The senator attributes his zeal for social justice to his hardscrabble Bronx upbringing. He presently lives in New Haven with his wife and four children.

Registration for the event is here.

St. Ann’s partners with Planet Pizza to raise funds for families

Due to the pandemic, Malta House’s annual Casual Friday Dinner at St. Ann’s Club will instead be a month-long virtual event this year, heralded as “For the Love of Babies-A Partnership with Planet Pizza, Norwalk,” according to a press release. Throughout February, purchasers of a $40 event ticket will get a three course Planet Pizza meal from a pre-set menu including salad, pasta and an entrée, for pickup or delivery. A free bottle of wine comes with purchase of two or more tickets.

The Casual Friday “Celebrity Waiters” tradition, having always generated a substantial part of the funds raised at the event, will also be conducted virtually this year. When buying their ticket, diners can donate a tip in honor of the local celebrity waiter of their choice.

“We decided to partner with (Norwalk Planet Pizza owner-operator) Dave Kuban because he is incredibly kind and generous, and our moms absolutely love his food!” Malta House Executive Director Carey Dougherty said. Kuban has previously been recognized for generously providing meals to frontline health workers and emergency services professionals throughout the COVID crisis.

The link to buy tickets is at the Malta House website.

Malta House, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, provides a secure, nurturing home and an extensive pallet of services for pregnant and parenting mothers and their children.

‘State of the Airline Industry’

Jet Blue Airlines founder David Neeleman will give a Zoom lecture 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday Feb.25, according to a press release. Neeleman, whose new venture Breeze Airways will offer nonstop flights between previously underserved locations, will discuss the travel industry’s future, and will chronicle his own path to success. Jet Blue was the first airline to earn $100 million annually within five years of its inception.

Neeleman’s lecture, entitled “State of the Airline Industry in 2021; My Journey from Overcoming Educational Challenges to Airline Entrepreneur.” is sponsored by DR Bank and GE Capital Aviation Services. Proceeds will benefit the Norwalk Community College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit said to provide $3 million annually in scholarships, faculty and program support, and student success initiatives. Throughout the COVID crisis, the Foundation has furnished laptops, food assistance, emergency support, and special remote learning kits to hard-pressed NCC students.

Tickets to the lecture can be purchased here.