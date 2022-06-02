Hurricane preparedness; get your dog licensed; a tax credit for families

NORWALK, Conn. — Some government announcements for you:

Get ready: Hurricane season is here

Time to get your dog licensed

2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is available, apply now

Hurricane season

Predictions call for another busy hurricane season and the City is warning you to get ready.

“Hurricanes wreak havoc along the East Coast—dumping rain, causing power outages and creating high winds and tornadoes that can lead to life-threatening situations and millions of dollars in property damage. Last year’s Hurricane Ida was one of the most devastating and costliest on record. Fifty-five deaths were directly attributed to Ida’s flooding, high winds and tornadoes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimated damages to be $76.5 billion—the fifth-highest following hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Maria and Sandy,” a City news release states.

It’s going to be another tough year, according to the Weather Channel, which predicts 20 tropical storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes expected to reach at least Category 3.

Actions you can take:

Be proactive : Cut and remove overhanging trees and branches that pose a threat to buildings. Inspect roof conditions and make necessary repairs to prevent and minimize storm damage.

: Cut and remove overhanging trees and branches that pose a threat to buildings. Inspect roof conditions and make necessary repairs to prevent and minimize storm damage. Review your insurance policies to determine if the proper type and amount of coverage are in place. This includes completing a home inventory and having copies of policies and contact information easily accessible.

to determine if the proper type and amount of coverage are in place. This includes completing a home inventory and having copies of policies and contact information easily accessible. Establish a communications plan and having emergency items ready in case of an evacuation, to keep your family safe. If there are vulnerable family members in your household with access or functional needs, you should consider what additional supplies and resources may be needed ahead of a storm.

and having emergency items ready in case of an evacuation, to keep your family safe. If there are vulnerable family members in your household with access or functional needs, you should consider what additional supplies and resources may be needed ahead of a storm. Don’t forget your furry family members : Have a plan and supplies ready for pets. While the Norwalk disaster shelter is pet friendly, you will need to provide copies of vaccination records and bring any medication, carriers and supplies.

: Have a plan and supplies ready for pets. While the Norwalk disaster shelter is pet friendly, you will need to provide copies of vaccination records and bring any medication, carriers and supplies. Finally, whether traveling for a vacation or staying close to home, pay attention to local weather conditions to be ready to change plans as needed. Consider downloading a weather app to get severe weather advisories, watches, and warnings. One possibility: The American Red Cross- Emergency app will send weather updates and help you prepare for a storm.

“Weather experts caution that tropical storms are developing earlier in the hurricane season and even ahead of June 1,” the news release states. “Eight of the past 10 hurricane seasons have begun before June 1, and officials at the National Hurricane Center are discussing whether to move the start of hurricane season up to mid-May in the near future.”

For further preparedness tips and resources, go here.

Town Clerk issuing dog licenses

State law mandates that all dogs over six months of age be licensed in the municipality they live in and sport a tag on their collar. The time is now: new licenses will be valid July 1 thru June 30, 2023.

Dog owners may be used to going to the Town Clerk’s office in City Hall to license their pets or mailing in the form, but this year there’s a new option. “This is the first year the City of Norwalk is participating in an online renewal system,” a news release said. If that’s your choice, click here.

You could also use the Town Clerk Drop Box located outside of City Hall. The form you need is here. Follow the “renewal through U.S. mail” instructions and clearly write “Town Clerk” on the outside of the envelope.

Or, mail it to:

Norwalk Town Clerk

125 East Ave.

Norwalk, CT 06856

Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope to get the license sent back to you.

If your dog is already licensed, you should receive a renewal notice in the mail or via email. “The Town Clerk’s Office encourages those who don’t see the notice in their email to check their junk or spam folders,” the news release said.

If your dog’s license has expired, you must show a current rabies certificate signed by a veterinarian. The State of Connecticut has canceled all Rabies Clinics held by the Towns this year due to the COVID-19.

Never done this before? Make sure to present a neutering or spaying certificate, if that’s applicable.

You could be subject to a $75 fine if your dog isn’t licensed.

License fees are:

$8 for neutered and spayed dogs

$19 for unneutered and unsprayed dogs

After July 1, the fees increase $1 monthly.

For more information, visit the City’s website here or contact the Town Clerk’s Office at (203) 854-7747.

Tax rebates for parents

The application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate has opened, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

The rebate was created in this year’s budget bill and provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children, the release states. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.

There are income thresholds:

$100,000 or less if you are single or married filing separately

$160,000 or less if you are a head of household

$200,000 or less if you are married filing jointly

“Those who have higher income rates may be eligible to receive a reduced rebate based on their income,” the news release said.

You need to apply to the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services by July 31. Funds will begin being distributed in late August.

“We created this state tax rebate to give Connecticut families with children some additional relief,” Gov. Ned Lamont is quoted as saying. “… I strongly urge all families who claimed at least one dependent child on their 2021 federal income tax return to submit an application as soon as possible so that this rebate can be sent to you with no delays.”

