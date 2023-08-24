Hygiene products drive Saturday

NORWALK, Conn. — Hygiene Product Donations will be collected by Norwalk-based nonprofit poverty fighters Filling in the Blanks on Saturday Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until noon. Bring items to 346 Main Ave #3A, Norwalk, where Filling in the Blanks Volunteer Coordinator Kara Bonitatibus will accept them, along with State Representative Lucy Dathan and other Norwalk and New Canaan state legislators. A news release says that these are the items to bring:
- Shampoo (15-20 oz bottle)
- Conditioner (15-20 oz bottle)
- Bar soap
- Plastic soap holders
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste (full size)
- Women’s & Men’s Deodorant
- Tampons
- Sanitary Pads/Maxi Pads
- Laundry Detergent (travel size)
