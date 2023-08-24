Hygiene products drive Saturday

Quantcast

NORWALK, Conn. — Hygiene Product Donations will be collected by Norwalk-based nonprofit poverty fighters Filling in the Blanks on Saturday Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until noon.  Bring items to 346 Main Ave #3A, Norwalk, where Filling in the Blanks Volunteer Coordinator Kara Bonitatibus will accept them, along with State Representative Lucy Dathan and other Norwalk and New Canaan state legislators.  A news release says that these are the items to bring:

  • Shampoo (15-20 oz bottle)
  • Conditioner (15-20 oz bottle)
  • Bar soap
  • Plastic soap holders
  • Toothbrushes
  • Toothpaste (full size)
  • Women’s & Men’s Deodorant
  • Tampons
  • Sanitary Pads/Maxi Pads
  • Laundry Detergent (travel size)

