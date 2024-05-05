I-95 fully re-opens in both directions

Traffic is moving in both directions on I-95.

Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that Interstate 95 in Norwalk will be fully reopen to traffic in both directions by 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Following the major motor vehicle collision that occurred during the morning of Thursday, May 2, which shut down the highway and snarled traffic in lower Fairfield County and around Connecticut, the Connecticut Department of Transportation and its contractors got the highway fully reopened in less than 80 hours.

From the state’s press release:

Work involved demolishing the Fairfield Avenue Bridge over I-95 because of the significant damage it sustained from the collision; removing tons of concrete, steel, and debris from the roadway; sweeping the road; milling; paving; and restriping pavement markings.

“It is truly amazing that in less than 80 hours from that fiery crash Thursday that shut down traffic in both directions, the highway again is fully open,” Governor Lamont said. “It takes a village, and from the response from local and state police and fire departments to the environmental cleanup by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the demolition and rebuilding by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and contractors, everyone did their part. I am impressed by these efforts and thankful for the dedication, skill, and labor of everyone who has been involved.”

“This has been a team effort, and I can’t thank enough the CTDOT crews, contractors, and workers who spent the weekend ensuring the public could resume traveling on I-95 as soon as possible,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “While the roadway is open, the work continues as we are planning how and when the Fairfield Avenue Bridge will be replaced.”

While crews were working to reopen I-95, CTDOT engineers worked through the weekend to develop preliminary replacement plans of the Fairfield Avenue Bridge. Those initial designs are expected to be completed within the next two weeks.

The public is encouraged to continue utilizing CTroads.org for traffic alerts and roadway updates throughout Connecticut.