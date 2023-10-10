I am voting for independent thinkers: John Levin and Ashley Gulyas

Most election years I tend to write something voicing my thoughts (to the maybe dozen or so that are curious about them) on candidates and issues, and I make no bones about that historically they’re Democratic candidates and mostly education-related issues. Call me a one-trick pony. I’ll own that.

But this year is a little different.

This election cycle I am appreciative and grateful to be supporting two candidates of two different parties. And I’m really excited to do so.

I’ve always been someone that is eager to disagree; on the merits that both sides put their chips on the table and show their hands in a respectful, educated way. People that strive to be solutionists – even when the answers are difficult or, at times, unattainable. This pursuit may seemingly be naive and often unbearably difficult. This idea that it’s our duty to keep trying and pushing; to do the work, expect honesty from one’s peers, express uninhibited opinions of your own, and accept frequent losses and minor victories where they might live – with people we don’t always agree with – is a challenge at times and a pipedream at others. But it’s at the core of the democratic (little d) institution.

John Levin, Republican for Common Council At Large, is a man I’ve known well for a couple years, primarily from our time together on the NancyOnNorwalk Board. You may know him from seeing his “Vote for Me” T-shirt riding his bike down Newtown Ave., or more likely, his wild beaded blue beard and uproarious laugh. And while he and I may hold different opinions on mundane things from time to time, as people do, I utterly respect the hell out of him – for his time as a successful investment banker, to his service in the Marines, and moreover, to his efforts giving his time and energy to causes important to him, his family, and his community.

More than anything, his platform is defined by his transparency. He has a gifted eye both for the rights and wrongs, and holds no qualms about calling out where he sees a violation of the right (little r). He backs up that eagerness to both listen and speak up with the boundless energy to do the homework – and to be sure, his energy could run circles around my 41-year-old self in any number of meaningful ways. Personally, I gained a new level of respect for him and his incredible wife last year when, during the school budget season, they presented a thoughtful and intellectually grounded argument for a budget compromise that I also supported. In a time when it feels no one truly listens to each other, nor shows their hand in any meaningful way, this was eye-opening. For all of this, I respect him and his not-even-remotely-close-to-MAGA Republicanism and integrity, and I will be enthusiastically voting for him this fall.

Ashley Gulyas, Democratic Board of Education District D candidate, is a woman I just recently met. Immediately I was struck by her personal candor and veracity on the issues. A mom of a child in Norwalk schools and educator, she is exactly the type of person this community needs in elected office. But she’s no boilerplate for checked boxes. She is ready and willing to ask difficult questions of both her peers on the school side and her colleagues in Council. She knows the struggle will be real, but she is not someone who will adhere to echo-chamber discussion. Her broader values and priorities are indeed Democratic, but her humble tenacity won’t accept a rubber stamp mentality. She will work to hold account where it lies and energetically learn the areas, she can help build real community bridges: between us citizens and our teachers, administrators, and elected officials.

Ashley and I connected deeply around our family stories and personal values – and this matters. Being a part time educator myself, I see clearly the challenges our children face with mental, emotional, and social health and wellbeing as it relates to personal identity, social media, community violence, and the still thick cobwebs of post-Covid learning. She’s lived that struggle in the classroom. But, we both agree we all play a role as parents and citizens to do our rightful part, however seemingly small or futile, to contribute to the solutions.

I am really honored to support and vote for two really different people with varied backgrounds and experiences – but who share the inner core of being incredibly gifted, intelligent, empathetic, and motivated-for-good individuals. They are both already leaders in their own right, but, in my opinion, will make excellent civic leaders in their respective roles. I encourage Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and the politically apathetic to vote for them Tuesday, November 7.

Justin Matley