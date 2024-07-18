Quantcast

“I have an alternate solution that may work better for MetroNorth and the residents of East Norwalk”

By


Letters to the editor. Send signed letters to Nancy@NancyOnNorwalk.com with a suggested headline.

I have been reading with interest the reports on MetroNorth’s progress obtaining approvals for space at Norden Park. I have an alternate solution that may work better for MetroNorth and the residents of East Norwalk. I own a large building at 25 Van Zant Street that can accommodate most, if not all, of MetroNorth’s requirements in a location that would fit the area’s sensibility for traffic and safety.

It surprised me that after going through 4 contentious public hearings, that MetroNorth hadn’t explored alternate solutions, such as locating at this newly refurbished property, where access to the railroad is immediate, and I-95 is close by. With the latest lawsuit brought by the owner and residents of Norden Place Owner, LLC, perhaps MetroNorth should take another look around.

I stand ready to provide the space requested, without the controversy.

Winthrop Baum, founder and president of the East Norwalk Business Association

Recommended

Letters to the editor. Send signed letters to Nancy@NancyOnNorwalk.com with a suggested headline.
Norwalk Boat Club’s objections and questions about O&G application
Political representation… We all want it. We all deserve it.
Letters to the editor. Send signed letters to Nancy@NancyOnNorwalk.com with a suggested headline.
What are we actually saving on South Main?

Comments

One response to ““I have an alternate solution that may work better for MetroNorth and the residents of East Norwalk””

  1. David Muccigrosso

    I’ll go ahead and tell you exactly what the NIMBYs will say: “This doesn’t do anything to stop all the tRaFfIc AnD tRuCkS aNd EvIl CoMmUtTeRs”.

    NIMBYs can’t be reasoned with, sir.

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

School counselor accused of “sexual involvement” with student

ON THE RECORD: Superintendent Estrella sits down with NoN’s Malik Brizan-Reed for a conversation on Norwalk’s public schools. 

A first look at rebalancing Norwalk’s council districts

Planning and Zoning Commission approves minor design updates for 1 Cemetery project

Norwalk receives $14 million federal grant to improve MLK corridor

Recent Comments