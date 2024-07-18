I have been reading with interest the reports on MetroNorth’s progress obtaining approvals for space at Norden Park. I have an alternate solution that may work better for MetroNorth and the residents of East Norwalk. I own a large building at 25 Van Zant Street that can accommodate most, if not all, of MetroNorth’s requirements in a location that would fit the area’s sensibility for traffic and safety.



It surprised me that after going through 4 contentious public hearings, that MetroNorth hadn’t explored alternate solutions, such as locating at this newly refurbished property, where access to the railroad is immediate, and I-95 is close by. With the latest lawsuit brought by the owner and residents of Norden Place Owner, LLC, perhaps MetroNorth should take another look around.



I stand ready to provide the space requested, without the controversy.

Winthrop Baum, founder and president of the East Norwalk Business Association