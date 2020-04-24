ICYMI: COVID-19 headlines

NORWALK, Conn. — With a deluge of information on COVID-19, it’s hard to keep up. Here’s an assortment of headlines for your perusal, starting with political developments and slice of life updates:

Few Travelers, Few Flights and Now, a Total Airport Shutdown Westchester County Airport to temporarily close Monday and complete construction ahead of schedule, while other airports delay similar renovation plans due to uncertainty of the future financial landscape (Find the story here. )

“As well as measuring drug efficacy, researchers found abnormal heartbeat among side effects” (Find the story ) Toilet Paper Giant Pivots From Scratchy Office Rolls to Battle Home Shortages Kimberly-Clark, maker of Cottonelle and Scott TP, will retool an Alabama plant to manufacture the softer stuff that’s now in high demand (Find the story here.)

Now, some about the disease itself:

‘COVID Toes’: Doctors Identify Newest Symptom Of Coronavirus “Doctors treating COVID-19 now say that purple or blue toe lesions appearing on patients’ toes may be a way to diagnose infection, as these have appeared in otherwise asymptomatic and severe cases alike” (Find the story here .)

CDC tests show two California residents who died had coronavirus in their tissues (Find the story ) Guillain-Barre Linked to COVID-19 in Italy “This confirms that COVID-19 is associated with neurological complications,” Sabrina Ravaglia, MD, PhD, told MedPage Today. (Find the story here.)

And, an opinion: